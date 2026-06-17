The BORÉAL Cleansing Milk from Strøm Nordic Spa Wins at The Beauty Awards 2026

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Strøm Nordic Spa is proud to announce that its BORÉAL Cleansing Milk has been awarded Best Makeup Remover at the 2026 SJC Media The Beauty Awards, a major distinction in the beauty industry recognizing excellence in formulation, performance, and sensory experience.

BORÉAL: A Nature-Inspired Approach to Skincare

BORÉAL Cleansing Milk from Strøm Nordic Spa

Developed with active ingredients sourced from the boreal forest, the BORÉAL line offers high-performance skincare inspired by the quiet strength of this unique environment. Designed with a holistic vision of well-being and beauty, it brings together efficacy and a refined sensory experience.

In this spirit, the BORÉAL Cleansing Milk stands out with a comprehensive approach to skin cleansing :

Its vegan formula, enriched with gentle cleansing agents, effectively removes makeup and impurities without drying the skin.

Infused with hydrating aloe vera and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, it helps eliminate impurities and dead skin cells while providing comfort and protection from the very first use.

Québec black spruce extract is at the heart of its distinctive Nordic signature, expressed through a fresh, woody scent as well as its well-known benefits: it tones and revitalizes dull skin, stimulates microcirculation for a more radiant complexion, soothes skin discomfort and reduces the appearance of redness, purifies the skin's surface thanks to its antimicrobial properties, and supports regeneration for healthier-looking skin.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to creating products that extend the Strøm experience beyond our spas, combining performance, well-being, and a deep connection to nature," said Emilie Lefebvre-Morasse, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, STROM Group.

A Leading Canadian Award

Held nationwide, The Beauty Awards by SJC Media recognize the most outstanding products in the industry based on rigorous criteria, including innovation, effectiveness, and user experience.

By distinguishing itself in the makeup remover category, the BORÉAL Cleansing Milk confirms its place as an essential in modern skincare routines, at the intersection of performance and well-being.

About Strøm Nordic Spa

Strøm Nordic Spa, a flagship brand of STROM Group, has been creating relaxation experiences rooted in nature since 2009. Its offering brings together thermotherapy, massage therapy, treatments, gastronomy, and products inspired by Nordic well-being.

SOURCE STROM Group

Media Contact: Karine Ledain, Senior Account Manager, bicom, [email protected]