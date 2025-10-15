MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - STROM Group, a Canadian-founded and purpose-driven wellness company, announced today the launch of AWŪ, a new brand designed to bring urban, accessible well-being to modern city life. The first two AWŪ sanctuary locations are set to open in early 2026--one in Brossard at Quartier DIX30 (Greater Montréal), and the other in Québec--with a U.S. location in Seattle currently under review.

"AWŪ builds on the STROM Group's proven expertise in creating transformative spaces for balance and renewal," said Guillaume Lemoine, President & Chief Executive Officer. "With AWŪ, we are extending our savoir-faire to vibrant cities, making well-being more accessible while staying true to our disciplined, purpose-driven growth vision."

AWŪ: Designed for Urban Life

AWŪ offers a soft wellness experience--gentle, inclusive, and free from performance pressure--tailored to the rhythms of modern life. Each location will feature a thermal circuit, treatments and massages inspired by global rituals, a movement studio, an express beauty bar, healthy dining, and a curated boutique to bring the experience home. The brand's spaces are bright, welcoming, and socially open, encouraging visitors to slow down, connect, and recharge.

A Disciplined and Responsible Expansion

Conceived with an agile yet disciplined development model, AWŪ is tailored to dynamic urban neighbourhoods. The first two sites--in Brossard at Quartier DIX30 and in Québec--are set to open in early 2026 in carefully redesigned spaces that embody the brand's identity and purpose. A potential project in Seattle, Washington, would mark the Group's first step toward a thoughtful international presence.

Beyond the Spa: A Broader Well-Being Ecosystem

STROM Group has built a reputation for integrating well-being into everyday life. Beyond its Nordic spas, the Group now extends its expertise to signature skincare, innovative culinary experiences, and editorial storytelling through Strøm Magazine. With AWŪ, the Group shares its unique savoir-faire with a new generation of wellness enthusiasts seeking balance in fast-paced, connected cities.

ABOUT STROM GROUP

STROM Group is a Canadian-founded, purpose-driven company shaping the future of wellness. Since 2009, the Group has grown to 10 wellness centres and spas across Québec, brings together more than 1,500 talents and welcomes over 700,000 visitors annually.

Its expertise unites water stewardship, architecture, design, hospitality, skincare, gastronomy, and media to create transformative destinations and experiences that restore, inspire, and connect communities. Guided by a disciplined, responsible growth model, STROM Group shares a distinct Canadian vision of balanced and meaningful well-being with people and cities across North America.

SOURCE STROM Group

Media Contact: Virginie Doré Lemonde, Bicom, 514 779-7129, [email protected]