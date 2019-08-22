The Body Shop® Opens Newly Renovated, Heritage-Inspired Toronto Eaton Centre Flagship

Among the store's innovative new features, is a reclaimed porcelain fountain from the Welsh countryside, now refitted as a functioning sink to test and try the brand's bath and body products. The newly renovated space plays homage to The Body Shop's U.K. heritage with green and white tiles that take inspiration from the original store design. The shop also features a newly installed ceiling fixture that highlights the brand's long history of Community Fair Trade, featuring stories and photos of these valued Community Trade partners.

"The highly anticipated new design of our Toronto Eaton Centre location will enhance the overall customer experience by offering interactive and experiential elements that are unique reflections of The Body Shop brand," says Hilary Lloyd VP of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility at The Body Shop. "The store's revamped look will bring the brand's heritage into focus, showcasing all of the unique and differentiating elements of both our business and our products."

Consistent with The Body Shop's commitment to sustainability, the newly renovated Toronto Eaton Centre store, along with all The Body Shop locations across the country, will re-open with its 'Return. Reuse. Recycling.' program. In partnership with TerraCycle®, The Body Shop has outfitted all store locations with product recycling bins. The program encourages customers and Love Your BodyTM Club members to return their empty bottles, jars, tubs, tubes and pots in exchange for a $10 voucher redeemable when you return 5 empty products.

About The Body Shop® Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a well known global beauty brand that has been operating for 39 years in Canada. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. Visit us in-store and online: https://bit.ly/2Nt8eBj

