The Body Shop launches at Shoppers Drug Mart

The 50 locations will carry a select assortment of the brand's ethically sourced and sustainably made products including bath, body, hair, and skin care from some of its most popular ranges like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Edelweiss, Tea Tree, and Hemp. Customers will also find the brand's most well-known body care favorite, Body Butter.

"We are so proud to be partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing, to make shopping for our products as convenient as possible," says Hilary Lloyd, VP of Brand & Activism, The Body Shop North America. "As a leader in changemaking beauty, we prioritize positive change for the planet and the communities we source our ingredients from. We're thrilled this expansion will allow us to further grow our mission and impact by making our products more accessible to Canadians."

The Body Shop products will be available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the following provinces: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island. To shop The Body Shop online at Shoppers Drug Mart, visit this link .

"Customers trust us to have the best beauty assortment in the country and we continue to launch new brands to ensure we always have something for everyone," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We're noticing a trending increase in body care purchases in Canada, and we are intentionally welcoming The Body Shop products to our lineup because we know it's what our customers are looking for. Plus, this brand is taking steps towards a more beautiful planet, which is important to us as a purpose-led retailer."

Canadians can also visit The Body Shop at its 110 standalone retail locations across the country, including its new sustainably designed "Changemaker's Workshop" concept stores, and online at www.thebodyshop.com .

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co, a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social, and environmental impact.

For more information follow @thebodyshopnorthamerica on Instagram or visit, thebodyshop.com.

ABOUT SHOPPERS DRUG MART INC.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

