The Body Shop issues call to action as it announces B Corp™ Certification

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, The Body Shop announces B Corp certification, joining a select group of companies united in their mission to drive change in society through ethical and sustainable business. The Body Shop joins fellow B Corps calling companies across the world to commit to doing business in a way that does good for both people and the planet. In gaining the certification, The Body Shop joins its parent company, Natura, which was the world's first listed B Corp.

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. It is the only certification that measures a company's entire social and environmental performance, extending well beyond the standard product or service-level certification. Together, these companies form a global community of 3,000 businesses using profits and growth as a means to greater end, building a more inclusive and sustainable economy for all.

B Corp certification comes from B Lab, a non-profit body serving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

A long-time leader in ethical business, The Body Shop joins a rapidly-growing number of B Corp companies around the world working towards reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. As part of certification, The Body Shop has changed its governing status so that the company exists and is bound to deliver a commitment to the triple bottom line - which benefits the people and the planet, not just shareholders.

David Boynton, CEO at The Body Shop said: "The Body Shop is joining the B Corp movement at an incredibly exciting time; the planet and society need more fully-committed responsible businesses. It is not enough just to be concerned with making short-term profits. Consumers, employees and even shareholders recognize this shift and are changing their behaviour to reward the companies and brands they see as supporting a sustainable future. Real change can happen by working together, and at a time when the world is facing climate emergency and increasing social inequality, now is the time to act."

Christopher Davis, International Director of Sustainability at The Body Shop said: "We've always admired the B Corp movement and what it stands for. It's been a long-held ambition to achieve certification, and we're tremendously proud. We are ready to lend our voice wherever we can and speak out on the revolution in business practice which embodies the philosophy of the B Corp movement."

Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer at B Lab said: "We are thrilled that The Body Shop has joined the B Corp movement at this pivotal time for our global economy. They join a community of leaders who are building a new economy that works for everyone — one that's inclusive, sustainable, and balances purpose and profit. The world needs more brands like The Body Shop who create real, long-term value for their customers, communities, workers, suppliers, and the environment, alongside their shareholders."

The Body Shop's B Corp journey began in November 2017, with the global beauty brand completing a three-stage process of pre-screening, assessment and verification that has led to the certification today.

To certify as a B Corp, performance is analyzed across five key areas; governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Contributing to the performance is the Forever Against Animal Testing campaign, where the company brought eight million signatures to the United Nations in an effort to end cosmetic testing on animals. This, alongside its 30+ year Community Fair Trade programme, through which The Body Shop sources natural ingredients and accessories from economically vulnerable communities around the world, were key contributions to the certification.

Building on this significant achievement, the next step for The Body Shop is the development of a comprehensive and ambitious new sustainability strategy, set to be announced in early 2021. The goal for the brand is to be a regenerative business for people, society, and the natural world and planet, eliminating all harm, and ensuring a positive impact.

