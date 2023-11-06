The Body Shop Brings its 'Advent of Change' to Life through Holiday Pop-Up in Union Station

Open to the public from November 6th – November 30th, consumers can shop gifts that give back, get daily product giveaways, receive exclusive in-store offers, and learn more about the brand's rich history rooted in purpose.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - This holiday season, The Body Shop invites Torontonians to visit its Advent of Change Pop-Up Shop in the heart of Union Station to celebrate purposeful gift-giving.

The Body Shop's Advent of Change Pop-Up at Union Station, Toronto, Ontario. (CNW Group/The Body Shop)

The experiential pop-up, presented as a larger-than-life advent calendar, invites customers to learn more about the brand's Community Fair Trade program, the largest in the cosmetics industry, which sources ingredients and accessories from around the world, and provides fair wages and working conditions to its partners. By visiting the 'Stories of Change' wall in the space, shoppers can 'peel-and-reveal' stories behind each product, connecting them with the farmers, artisans, and makers who helped create this year's holiday collection.

The 'Advent of Change' Pop-Up will feature product giveaways and daily offers which will be unveiled at 12:25pm each day, a nod to Christmas Day, via the interactive advent and its festively fun conveyor belt. Once the clock strikes 12:25pm, shoppers can press the Advent Wall's big red button to activate the advent calendar and receive full-size products. Visitors can also scan the wall's QR code for an exclusive one-day only offer redeemable at The Body Shop stores across the country. To locate your nearest The Body Shop store, visit thebodyshop.com.

"At a time when many Canadians are watching their spending, we're excited to present a festive experience that not only brings joy to those who shop with us but helps them feel good about the money they spend by giving back to communities of people around the world," said Hilary Lloyd, VP of Brand & Activism, The Body Shop North America. "Gifting is a simple gesture, yet it has the power to spark positive change."

Select gifts from the beauty retailer's holiday collection, as well as its best-selling advent calendars and limited-edition seasonal body care ranges (Cherries and Cheer and Pears and Share) will be available to shop from November 6th to 30th in the Front Street Promenade in Union Station. Gifts include stocking stuffers, skincare routines, body care favourites and more – ranging in price from $10 to $140.

To learn more and sign up for text alerts to be the first to know each daily offer, visit here . For those outside of the Greater Toronto Area, visit here .

The Body Shop Advent of Change Holiday Pop-Up

Where: Union Station, Front Street Promenade

55 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1E6



When: November 6-30, 2023

Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm

Sunday, 11am-6pm

Open to the public

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co, a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social, and environmental impact.

For more information follow @thebodyshopnorthamerica on Instagram or visit, thebodyshop.com.

