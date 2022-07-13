MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The arrival of the 7th wave of COVID-19 this summer has led Héma-Québec to issue an urgent appeal to blood donors and those who have never donated before to roll up their sleeves.

In the coming weeks, Héma-Québec needs to collect 500 more blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospitals. The call is for all blood types, especially O negative, A positive and A negative.

Experience has shown that, during the summer, it is always a challenge to keep the blood supply at an optimal level. Making an appointment is the best way to plan your blood donation and help us deal with the constraints of the pandemic and the summer holidays.

Héma-Québec asks donors to please show up for your appointment. If for some reason you cannot make it, be sure to cancel so that spaces are freed up for other donors. We are currently doing our best to be as flexible as possible to admit donors who come without an appointment. Every donation counts! One donation can save three lives.

Make an appointment now on Héma-Québec's website at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1 800 343-7264 (SANG). Before coming to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility to donate with Donors Services at 1 800 847-2525 or by going on Héma-Québec's website.

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,400 employees, nearly 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers over 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

