The biggest stars in sports and entertainment converge on SiriusXM for Super Bowl LIV Week

SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio channels broadcast live from Miami throughout the week





Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz, Pitbull, Andy Cohen , Jenny McCarthy , Joel and Victoria Osteen , Brett Favre , Sway Calloway and other stars host live on the SiriusXM set on Radio Row on Friday, Jan. 31





Multiple broadcasts of Super Bowl LIV in several languages available on SiriusXM





Super Bowl LIV Radio (channel 105) launches as a special week-long pop-up channel on Monday, Jan. 27

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced an exceptional week of programming for Super Bowl LIV in Miami Beach, offering multiple live broadcasts of the game in various languages, a dedicated Super Bowl LIV pop up channel, plus a wide-ranging mix of sports, entertainment and music programming that will connect listeners with many of today's biggest stars.

On Sunday, February 2 (6:00 pm ET), SiriusXM's coverage of Super Bowl LIV from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will showcase multiple game broadcasts to choose from including:

Westwood One national radio broadcast

San Francisco 49ers radio broadcast

49ers radio broadcast Spanish language broadcast

Chinese (Mandarin) language broadcast

German language broadcast

French language broadcast

Hungarian language broadcast

Portuguese language broadcast

More info can be found here: SiriusXM.ca/SuperBowlLIV

During the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, SiriusXM will offer listeners a live broadcast of the on-field musical performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on both Pop2K (SiriusXM 10) and Super Bowl LIV Radio (SiriusXM 105).

SiriusXM's 24/7 NFL channel - SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) - will broadcast live from Radio Row at the Miami Convention Center throughout Super Bowl Week. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in Miami will include Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, Torry Holt, Pat Kirwan, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Charlie Weis, Solomon Wilcots, Alex Marvez, Bruce Murray, John Clayton and Howard Balzer.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and "NFL 100 All-Time Team" honoree Brett Favre will host a special edition of his SiriusXM NFL Radio show, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre, live from Radio Row on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11:00 am ET.

On Saturday, February 1, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2019 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Super Bowl LIV Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel on Monday, January 27 (SiriusXM channel 105). The channel will be the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week and will also air the NFL press conferences featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the halftime performers; content from the NFL 100 Greatest podcast series; replays of past Super Bowls; specials chronicling the storied history of Miami music; and more. Throughout the week, Super Bowl LIV Radio will also be a source for fans seeking info on the NFL activities happening in Miami, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

Several other SiriusXM sports, entertainment and music channels will broadcast from the SiriusXM set on Radio Row, highlighted by a showcase day of programming on Friday, January 31.

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, Straight from the Hart , live from Radio Row on Friday at 12:00 pm ET (Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio, SiriusXM 96).





and will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, , live from Radio Row on Friday at (Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio, SiriusXM 96). GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and Miami native Pitbull will be on Radio Row Friday at 12:00 pm ET for a Miami Super Bowl special airing on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Pitbull's Globalization (SiriusXM 13).





native will be on Radio Row Friday at for a Miami Super Bowl special airing on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Pitbull's Globalization (SiriusXM 13). Andy Cohen hosts a special episode of his exclusive show Andy Cohen Live on Radio Row on Friday at 11:00 am ET (Radio Andy, SiriusXM 102).





hosts a special episode of his exclusive show on Radio Row on Friday at (Radio Andy, SiriusXM 102). Jenny McCarthy hosts a special edition of The Jenny McCarthy Show live from Radio Row on Friday at 10:00 am ET (SiriusXM Stars, channel 109).





hosts a special edition of live from Radio Row on Friday at (SiriusXM Stars, channel 109). Joel and Victoria Osteen will host their show from Radio Row at 10:00 am ET on Friday (airs Friday at 5:00 pm ET on Joel Osteen Radio, SiriusXM 128).





will host their show from Radio Row at (airs Friday at on Joel Osteen Radio, SiriusXM 128). Sway Calloway will host Sway in the Morning , his daily show on Eminem's Shade 45 channel, from Radio Row on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 am ET (SiriusXM 45).





will host , his daily show on Eminem's Shade 45 channel, from Radio Row on Thursday and Friday at (SiriusXM 45). Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek , Kate Bock , Jasmine Sanders and Josephine Skriver will host a special SiriusXM broadcast from Radio Row on Friday at 12:00 pm ET that will feature several special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LIV Radio (SiriusXM 105) that night at 7:00 pm ET .

Earlier in the week, SiriusXM will present the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, two free exclusive concerts on back-to-back nights in Miami. GRAMMY® Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will perform Wednesday, January 29, and GRAMMY® Award-nominated breakout star Lizzo will perform Thursday, January 30, both at The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater.

The Chainsmokers concert will air live Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 pm ET on BPM (SiriusXM 51). Lizzo's concert will air live Thursday, January 30 at 9:00 pm ET on The Heat (SiriusXM 46). Highlights from Lizzo's performance will rebroadcast on SiriusXM Hits1 (SiriusXM 2). Pandora NOW (SiriusXM 3) will replay The Chainsmokers and Lizzo performances back to back Saturday night, February 1, starting at 8:00 pm ET.

Other SiriusXM highlights for Super Bowl Week:

SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) will broadcast live from Radio Row throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo, Adam Schein, Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik, Nick Wright, Steve Torre and Danny Kanell.

On Thursday and Friday, SiriusXM NFL Radio will broadcast from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET from the Tostito's Casa de Crunch at Super Bowl Live in Bayfront Park. SiriusXM's Business Radio (SiriusXM 132) will broadcast the Wharton Moneyball show, hosted by Eric Bradlow, Shane Jensen, Cade Massey, and Adi Wyner, from Radio Row on Thursday at 2:00 pm ET. On Wednesday and Thursday, SLAM! Radio (SiriusXM 145) will broadcast from Radio Row from 7:00 to 11:00 am ET. Faction Talk's Rich Davis and Steve Covino will host The Covino & Rich Show on Radio Row Monday through Thursday at 11:00 am ET (SiriusXM 103).

