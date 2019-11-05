The Big Heart Foundation: USD 136,000 Award for Refugee Advocacy by Sharjah & UNHCR Expands Across Asia and Africa for 2020 Nominations

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- The entirety of Africa has come under the geographical purview of the USD 136,000 Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA). The award's expansion into Africa along with its existing jurisdictions of MENA and Asia regions, is Sharjah's latest effort to highlight outstanding humanitarian contributions of local organizations in the African continent, which hosts more than 26 percent of the world's refugee population.

The fourth edition of the award organised by the Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in partnership with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is receiving nominations from countries across MENA, Asia and Africa, until December 17, 2019.

For the first time since the award was launched, TBHF will receive applications directly on its website, https://tbhf.ae. To enable maximum representation to non-profits in the award's targeted regions, TBHF has also opened its doors to organisations and individuals around the world who want to nominate humanitarian entities they feel are deserving of the award.

SIARA embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, to recognise key humanitarian contributions in refugee advocacy, support, and community building.

At a time when the world faces its worst humanitarian crises, with almost 71 million people forced to flee their homes according to UNHCR, SIARA is one of the most important global initiatives promoting awareness about sustainable humanitarian work and its impact on communities. The award takes from the United Arab Emirate's leading philanthropic approach and reaffirms Sharjah's role in supporting global humanitarian initiatives.

The USD136,000 award money is a special contribution by TBHF, it does not represent any share of donations made to the foundation.

SIARA's evaluation criteria seeks to push innovative practices and mechanisms in the delivery of aid and social services, bring global attention to most affected areas, and prioritises those in urgent need. TBHF's evaluation of nominees will be based on tangible benefits and sustainable impact of interventions, scope of work, objectivity and transparency in service delivery ethos.

Last year, TBHF spent US$ 15.8 million to help 12 nations worldwide facing heightened crises.

