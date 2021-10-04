The Best of CMTS - the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show Offers Unrivaled Technical, Educational, and Business Opportunities

The experts' prescribed solutions will lie in the integration of new smart manufacturing technologies, which have been commercialized for several years, but which have been deployed mostly at large companies because of initial complexity and cost. They are sorely needed by small and medium manufacturers (SMMs) to capitalize on the productivity, responsiveness and resiliency that digital transformation offers to compete in the global advanced manufacturing market.

"Some of the most insightful and innovative leaders in manufacturing will share their knowledge at CMTS with local and regional manufacturers," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "SMMs are responsible for the majority of industrial production in Canada, and it's important that all links in the value chain are prepared to embrace digital transformation to address common challenges."

Willig said that larger manufacturers have a financial interest in ensuring that their own supply chain, which is mostly made up of smaller makers, are adopters of smart manufacturing technologies. The larger companies must provide assistance and support in the deployment of low-cost, high-efficiency digital solutions across the board to SSMs on the local and regional level.

But as the majority of manufacturers in Canada are classified as 'small businesses,' the industry's success relies on making manufacturing's transformation available across the board, not just to its biggest players. CMTS will focus on these solutions.

Keynote Speakers and Industry Panels at CMTS 2021

CMTS has a strong lineup of keynote speakers and thought-leadership panels this year, consisting of manufacturing, business and government leaders. These include:

Monday, October 4

9:00 am : Geopolitical Risks and How to Manage Them presented by Courtney Rickert McCaffrey , EY Geostrategic Business Group, Ernst & Young LLP

presented by , EY Geostrategic Business Group, Ernst & Young LLP 11:30 am : Building a Resilient Supply Chain featuring speakers from AWS, 3D Control Systems, Infor and Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

Tuesday, October 5

9:00 am : Back to Global Business: Managing Risk & Seizing Opportunity presented by Mike Brownhill , Commercial Account Director, Advanced Manufacturing Export Development Canada (EDC)

presented by , Commercial Account Director, Advanced Manufacturing Export Development Canada (EDC) 11:30 am : Manufacturing Transformation: Opportunity or Threat? with Jayson Myers , Chief Executive Officer, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

Wednesday, October 6

9:00 am : Our Real Electric Future presented by Flavio Volpe , President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA)

presented by , President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA) 12:00 pm : Driving Transformation: Enhancing Wellness, Safety, and Security in Manufacturing featuring speakers from TELUS Business and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)

Thursday, October 7

9:00 am : Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future presented by Robert Cattle , Executive Director, Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA)

presented by , Executive Director, Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) 11:30 am : Welder Education for Today's Workforce featuring speakers from the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB), Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., Ironworkers International and UA Canada

Explore the Newest Manufacturing Technology Hands-On in over 100 Exhibits

Attending manufacturing professionals can explore a diverse and interactive hands-on experience as The Best of CMTS exhibitors put the capabilities of machine tools and tooling, metalworking and advanced manufacturing technology – including the latest in additive manufacturing – on display. Technical experts will demonstrate the latest applications across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive and more.

CMTS LIVE! Digital Experience Allows Remote, Post-Event Access and Engagement

For 2021, CMTS has created a virtual extension of The Best of CMTS, called the CMTS LIVE! Digital Experience, allowing attendees to access livestreamed keynotes and panels, digital exhibits, industry resources and digital networking opportunities remotely. It also allows attendees to create relationships and access content well after the event has ended. Access is free for CMTS registered attendees, who can register for the in-person and CMTS LIVE! Digital Experience at the following URL:

https://www.xpressreg.net/register/cmts0921/start.asp?sc=CM21PR

Interactive Event Preview

A link to the CMTS Event Preview with additional detail on the keynotes, panels and educational offerings is available at the following URL:

https://issuu.com/rapid3devent/docs/cmts_2021_event_preview?fr=sYjY2MzQyODA2MzQ

