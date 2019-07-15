The Best of BC: White Spot Celebrates the Return of Fresh BC Blueberries to its Menus

White Spot and Triple O's Locations Across BC Continue to Champion Local

Ingredients, Bring Back Popular Seasonal Blueberry Features

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Beloved BC restaurant chain White Spot is reaffirming its longstanding focus on supporting and buying local by bringing back its seasonal blueberry menu features at 102 White Spot and Triple O's locations across the province.

From now until September 1, guests can sample BC's bumper crop of blueberries in White Spot's popular Blueberry Bundle, which includes a Legendary Burger, Spot Salad and Fresh Blueberry Pie ($15.99) with its famous, personal-sized Blueberry Pie also available to order individually ($4.99) or as an add-on to any regularly priced entrée for $3. BC blueberries will also take centre stage in the hand-scooped Blueberry Milkshake ($5.99) available at all White Spot and participating Triple O's locations.

In addition, all White Spot locations will showcase BC Blueberries in the thirst-quenching Very Berry Frozen Lemonade ($4.79), as well as summer bar features like the Frozen Blueberry Bliss (blueberry vodka, Triple Sec, slushy frozen lemonade, fresh mint) and Blue Crush Martini (blueberry vodka, white cranberry, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, blueberry purée), $8 each.

In recognition of White Spot's core focus of championing BC products, the BC Ministry of Agriculture recently announced a partnership with the chain with funding provided through the ministry's Buy BC program.

"At White Spot, buying local is not a new idea — it's the way the company has done business ever since Nat Bailey first opened its doors in 1928," said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham. "White Spot continues to do so much to showcase BC agriculture. From cabbage and mushrooms to tomatoes and potatoes, the list is long and delicious, and from now until September you can add blueberries to that list."

With the Buy BC logo featured prominently at both White Spot and Triple O's locations, reaching as many as one million guests who visit the restaurants each month, White Spot will dedicate its share of the Buy BC partnership program funds toward enhancing their groundbreaking in-house Red Seal Chef training program. Red Seal graduates will have the opportunity to further bolster their training by visiting farms, fields and pastures around the province to forge personal connections with the people who provide local products to White Spot and Triple O's locations on a daily basis.

"No other full-service restaurant chain in BC buys more local products than White Spot, and we go to great lengths to maintain that," said White Spot President Warren Erhart. "We truly believe in the value of supporting the many people and companies throughout BC that provide us with fresh, local ingredients and staying close to our roots and the communities that we are proud to support is vital to us."

BC leads the nation in blueberry production, with 600 growers around the province harvesting more than 150 million pounds of blueberries annually from thirty thousand acres of farmland. Each year, White Spot and Triple O's serve more than 49,000 pounds of fresh blueberries in their menu items.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT RESTAURANTS | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain, celebrating its 91st year. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 91-year-young chain now sees more than 17 million guests annually at 133 White Spot and Triple O's locations throughout B.C., Alberta and Asia. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Limited is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, a member of Forbes list of Top Employers of Canada, and as one of BC's Most Loved Brands 2019 by BC Business magazine. | whitespot.ca

