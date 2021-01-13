The benefits of Canadian sea cucumber in a modern supplement format

Sea cucumber is a marine animal in the family of the phylum Echinodermata, of which there are more than 1,250 species. The Canadian North Atlantic species is called Cucumaria Frondosa (C-Frondosa) and is packed with very potent nutrients that are preserved by the frigid temperatures of these northern waters.

Research is ongoing at many universities globally to investigate sea cucumber's efficacy across a spectrum of various conditions including heart disease, hypertension, inflammation, and cancer. There is a more than decade long survey by the National Cancer Institute that reveals marine animals such as C-Frondosa have anti-tumor properties.

C. Frondosa has also been recognized for its high antioxidant capacity. A good source of minerals and protein for immune building and function, it is also a good source of omegas, polysaccharides and saponins, which attracted the attention of AKSO Biotech, Inc. of Halifax, NS.

"Sea Cucumber is very laborious to prepare, it can take days," says Lincoln Ellsworth, General Manager of Atlantic Sea Cucumber, of Hackett's Cove, NS. "Although sea cucumber is consumed around the world for its traditional health benefits, a capsule form is the only practical way of getting the benefits of sea cucumber on a daily basis. Our proprietary cook process locks in maximum nutrition, which makes us the supplier of choice for AKSO." More on Atlantic Sea Cucumber at https://atlanticseacucumber.ca

Atlantic Sea Cucumber cooks, dries, then ships product to Toronto to be encapsulated by AKSO. AKSO's brand of sea cucumber capsules, Nova Sea Atlantic™ is a registered Natural Health Product with Health Canada with the approved claim of providing antioxidants to help fight/protect cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals. The company's sea cucumber capsules recently won a Best New Product Grand Prix New Product Award from the Retail Council of Canada. More on AKSO at https://akso.ca

A two-month supply of Nova Sea Atlantic™ Sea Cucumber capsules are available for an MSRP of $99.99 on Amazon, at Nature's Emporium, Purecell Natural Foods, Kim Natural, Riverview Medical, Clovers, Supplements Plus store shelves in Ontario, Morning Sun Health Centres in Alberta and Nature's Essence, Supplements Plus and Alive Health Centres in British Columbia. All products are handled and produced in GMP certified facilities.

