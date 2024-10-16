The Becoming Institute Equips Nurses to Become Psychotherapists and Trauma Recovery Leaders

Nurses Now Have a Pathway to Become Certified Trauma Recovery Specialists, Meeting the Critical Mental Health Needs of Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the growing demand for mental health care professionals, The Becoming Institute is proud to announce its 12-Month Trauma Recovery Certification Program—an opportunity for Nurses to enter the field of psychotherapy. Designed to meet the needs of nurses who want to expand their skills and impact, the program equips them with the tools and knowledge to deliver psychotherapy care to individuals, families, and communities.

The Becoming Institute Trains Nurses to Become RN-Psychotherapists and Certified Trauma Recovery Specialists The Becoming Institute equips nurses with the skills to deliver holistic psychotherapy care in community settings. (CNW Group/Becoming Institute Inc.)

"We are addressing a significant gap in the nursing profession," says Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Founder of the Becoming Institute. "Nurses who have traditionally left the profession to gain the skills needed to practice as psychotherapists can now stay in the profession as they master the art and science of psychotherapy."

A New Standard in Holistic Psychotherapy

At the heart of the program is the Becoming Method™, an innovative approach developed by Dr. Samuels-Dennis that equips students with the skills and insights needed to resolve traumatic responses in as little as 3 to 7 sessions. "We are setting a new standard in trauma recovery care," says Dr. Samuels-Dennis. "Our goal is to empower professionals to help their clients break free from cycles of trauma connected to historical and intergenerational trauma."

Real-World Training for Immediate Impact

Nurses enrolled in the program will gain hands-on experience through a 1,000-hour practicum, preparing them for the most challenging trauma recovery cases. With the demand for trauma recovery specialists growing, especially in the wake of COVID-19, nurses are uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in mental health care.

Program Highlights:

Start Date: January 2025

Duration: 12 months

12 months Practicum: 1,000 hours of supervised practice

1,000 hours of supervised practice Target Audience: Nurses, social workers, mental health advocates, teachers, and peer supporters

Nurses, social workers, mental health advocates, teachers, and peer supporters Financial Support: Stipends available for eligible Black students

Stipends available for eligible Black students Application Deadline: November 30, 2024

The program offers a rich curriculum of 16 courses over 3 semesters, including three in-person Intensive Becoming Method™ Training Retreats. Additionally, students will be placed in hospitals, public health, and community health centres across Canada, with opportunities to engage in community and clinical research projects.

A Timely Solution for a Pressing Need

As mental health care systems across Canada become increasingly overburdened, the Becoming Institute's program offers a timely solution. The 12-Month Trauma Recovery Certification Program enables nurses to bridge the gap in mental health services, providing critical care to communities in need. With this training, nurses are uniquely qualified to handle the high-risk elements of psychotherapy, particularly when treating serious mental health conditions as defined by the Regulated Health Professions Act (RHPA).

Jan. 2025 Enrollment is now open, and prospective students can apply through the Becoming Institute website. An information session will be held on October 18, 2024 and Nov. 8th @ 12:00 PM EST, to provide additional program details and answer applicant questions.

About the Becoming Institute

The Becoming Institute is evolving how health professionals understand and treat traumatic responses. Founded in 2024 by Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Ph.D, the Becoming Institute has quickly established the Becoming Method™ as The Gold Standard for Holistic Psychotherapy. The institute's 12-month Trauma Recovery Certification Program equips nurses and healthcare professionals with the knowledge, experience, and insights to effectively address trauma at its core. Research-driven and results-focused, the institute offers a vital solution to alleviate the mental health burden on Canada's healthcare system.

Website: becomingmethod.com/certificate

Contact Information: Becoming Institute, Phone: 647-265-0804, Email: [email protected]