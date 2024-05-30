The BC Conservation & Biodiversity Awards celebrate the 2024 Award recipients and their important conservation-based initiatives in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Conservation & Biodiversity Awards are pleased to announce sixteen recipients of the 2024 Awards. This year, a total of $250,000 was granted. These recipients, all based in BC, are recognized for their exceptional efforts in enhancing BC's natural environment and safeguarding its wilderness and biodiversity through their charitable work.

The 2024 Award recipients are:

The BCCB Awards fill a notable gap in environmental funding. Since its inception in 2021, the BCCB Awards have disbursed over 40 grants, totaling almost $700,000, to organizations whose contributions have led to tangible improvements in the natural environment of BC.

Past recipients' feedback underscores the vital role of these funds in launching and sustaining impactful projects. Amy Baxter of the Lake Windermere Ambassadors, a previous award recipient, shared, "The support we have received from the BC Conservation and Biodiversity Awards has been instrumental in starting our most recent environmental project. Year one of our three-year project takes a whole community approach to conserving and restoring the health of Lake Windermere. We will focus on water monitoring, ecosystem restoration and enhancement for climate resilience, and community stewardship. We greatly appreciate BCCBA's support on this project and the straightforward application process they use." This sentiment is echoed by many recipients, illustrating the Awards' critical contribution to the sector and the importance of continued support and investment in biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

Award Applications

As the BCCB Awards continue to gain recognition, the number of applications for funding has steadily increased each year. To cater to this growing interest and to simplify the application process, the Awards have introduced a new digital application system. Starting with the 2025 Awards, applicants will benefit from this entirely online process.

Applications for the 2025 Awards are now being accepted through to December 31, 2024. Open to conservation-based BC charities, applications can be submitted via the BCCBA website. The 2025 Award winners will be chosen by our Selection Committee, a panel of experts from leading academic institutions and environmental organizations. Recipients will be announced on March 1, 2025.

Donate to the BCCB Awards­­

The BCCB Awards are making significant strides in conservation, where every effort adds up. By focusing on grassroots initiatives, we are proving that measurable progress is possible. To support conservation efforts in BC, individuals can visit the BCCB Awards website and make a direct impact by contributing to the BCCB Awards endowment.

The BCCB Awards Foundation is a donor advised fund at Canada Gives, a registered charity and public foundation (Reg # 83306 2144 RR0001). Canada Gives manages the administration and reporting for the BCCB Awards Foundation and issues all grants (awards) once the selection committee has reviewed the applications and provided their recommendations. To donate and to support conservation efforts in BC, visit the BCCB Awards website .

