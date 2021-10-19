The BC Bud Co Receives First Dried Flower Purchase Order for Saskatchewan

The BC Bud Co Launches Dried Flower

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC), a house of high-quality cannabis brands, is pleased to announce its first purchase order from National Cannabis Distribution, a subsidiary of Kiaro Cannabis, for its dried flower offering in 3.5 gram and pre-roll format for November with two cultivars, Cashew Breath and Animal Cookies. This is in partnership with Licensed Producer, Dunesberry Farms in Kamloops, BC and Sales License Holder, Apothecary Botanticals.

National Cannabis Distribution , located in Warman, Saskatchewan is a wholesale distribution division servicing 60+ cannabis retailers.

Dunesberry Farms and The BC Bud Co will work together to provide unique genetics for multiple dried flower formats across Canada, cultivated in small batches and hand-trimmed. This marks the first distribution into the Province of Saskatchewan and will be followed by additional product offerings.

"The BC Bud Co is well positioned to bring quality BC craft cannabis to the Canadian cannabis market, and Dunesberry Farms couldn't be more excited to be cultivating for the team at The BC Bud Co. They are extraordinary people doing extraordinary things, and we believe The BC Bud Co will be the brand of choice going forward", remarked Bill Bilton, CEO of Dunesberry Farms.

"Working with Bill and his team of industry veterans is an absolute pleasure. We are extremely pleased to now offer BC Bud Co branded flower offerings to Saskatchewan residents and further expand our reach across the country. We continue our approach of prioritizing shareholder value and customer experience as Canada goes into its third year of legalization", commented Brayden Sutton, CEO of The BC Bud Co.

Expanding on its partnership network, The BC Bud Co. entered into a supply and sales agreement with the parent company of Apothecary Botanicals for supply and sales services, for which Apothecary will reserve a sales fee of 12.5% of wholesale revenue, net of taxes. Apothecary will also order products on behalf of and at the cost of the BC Bud Co. The sales and supply agreement has an initial term of 12 months, automatically renewable for additional 12 month terms.

About The BC Bud Corporation

The BC Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer demands. Founder-led and based in British Columbia, we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Statements about future product development plans are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The BC Bud Corporation

For further information: Communications: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, [email protected], 778-619-2122