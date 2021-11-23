The BC Bud Co Receives Dried Flower Purchase Order From BC Cannabis Wholesale

Order marks the Company's first dried flower entry into British Columbia market

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, is pleased to announce its first purchase orders to BC Cannabis Wholesale , the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) sole distributor of non-medical cannabis throughout the province. In partnership with licensed craft cannabis producer Dunesberry Farms , located in Kamloops, BC, the Company's top-shelf dried flower offering, Animal Cookies, will be available on the BCLDB distribution division in both 3.5g jar and pre-roll formats, allowing for brand exposure to upwards of 300 premium cannabis retailers.

The BC Bud Co and Dunesberry Farms will work in collaboration to provide unique genetics for multiple premium dried flower formats to consumers. This purchase order marks the Company's first distribution into the province of British Columbia, and will be followed by additional high quality product offerings catering to the recreational, extract and edible markets. Products will be readily available for purchase in various private retail locations.

"Working with BC Cannabis Wholesale is an important next step for The BC Bud Co and our cultivation partner, Dunesberry Farms, to develop brand awareness with consumers in our home province of British Columbia," said the Company's CEO Brayden Sutton. "We are proud to be part of the evolving local landscape, as BC continues to grow as a provincial player in the cannabis industry with over 300 retail locations and progressive legal cannabis adoption." Sutton added, "In light of the devastating flooding that is currently occurring around the province, we are grateful to confirm that none of our partners have been impacted thus far. Our thoughts are with the families, businesses and all those affected by this disaster."

About The BC Bud Corporation

The BC Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer demands. Founder-led and based in British Columbia, we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Statements about future product development plans are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The BC Bud Corporation

For further information: Communications: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, [email protected], 778-619-2122, [email protected]