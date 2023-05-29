The Barry Group Inc. ("BGI") and Ocean Trout Canada Inc. ("OTC") Renew Fish Processing Arrangement for 2023, Paving the Way for Exciting Business Opportunities

ST. ALBAN'S, NL, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - OTC and BGI are thrilled to announce the renewal of their successful fish processing arrangement for 2023. This renewal highlights the strength of the partnership between OTC and BGI and reaffirms their commitment to delivering high-quality steelhead product to the domestic and international markets.

The re-established collaboration between OTC and BGI is expected to yield outstanding results, fostering mutual growth and customer satisfaction. By renewing their fish processing arrangement, both companies are ensuring a seamless continuation of their productive partnership, building upon the shared expertise and resources that have contributed to their success.

In addition to the renewed agreement, OTC and BGI are excited to explore new business opportunities together. They are committed to expanding their joint initiatives, exploring innovative product lines, and capitalizing on emerging market trends. With a shared vision for growth and a focus on delivering excellence, OTC and BGI are well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving needs of the North American seafood market.

"Renewing our fish processing arrangement with BGI is a testament to the trust and collaboration we have built over the years," said W.D. (Bill) Robertson, CEO at OTC. "We are excited to continue our successful partnership, leveraging our strengths to bring exceptional steelhead products to our customers. Moreover, we are eager to explore new business opportunities with BGI, embracing innovation and driving growth in the industry."

The partnership between OTC and BGI has been marked by a shared commitment to sustainability, product quality, and customer satisfaction. This renewed agreement reinforces their dedication to delivering excellence and meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

About Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is a leading Canadian aquaculture company focused on supplying premium Steelhead products to North American seafood markets. OTC is dedicated to the responsible production of Steelhead in Canada with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

www.oceantroutcanada.com

About The Barry Group Inc.

Barry Group Inc., a fourth-generation family company, has been a leading player in the seafood industry for over 160 years. Since 1854, they have been exporting top-quality, wild seafood globally, sourcing it from the abundant Canadian fishing grounds. While embracing 21st-century technology, the company remains rooted in the work ethic of the 19th century. Barry Group Inc. is committed to sustainability and responsible practices, aiming to maintain and build sustainable fisheries and communities for future generations. With a strong passion for the seafood industry, they provide stability and trust to their customers. Operating 12 processing facilities, employing over 2,300 people in 12 coastal communities, supporting over 1,800 independent fishers through direct purchases, and exporting to more than 40 countries worldwide, Barry Group Inc. is proud to be one of Atlantic Canada's larger employers in the seafood industry.

www.barrygroupinc.com

