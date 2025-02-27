The Barrelman: Spirits of Dublin Popup comes to Toronto and Vancouver this year

The Road to Dublin has begun with special events, festive décor & feature menus

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of St. Patrick's Day and the spirit of conviviality which it inspires, Freehouse Collective has transformed Toronto's The Walrus and Vancouver's The Ballyhoo into The Barrelman: Spirits of Dublin Popup. These popup cocktail bars transport guests to the Emerald Isle and set the stage for Freehouse Collective's pub-wide, annual Road to Dublin, a month-long celebration of St Paddy with Irish food and drink features, live entertainment, and instant win scratch cards.

The Barrelman: Spirits of Dublin Popup comes to Toronto and Vancouver with special events, festive décor and feature menus. Post this The Barrelman: Spirits of Dublin Popup in Toronto & Vancouver by Freehouse Collective (CNW Group/Freehouse Collective)

It's with good reason that St. Patrick's Day has become inseparably connected with event partners Jameson Distilling and Guinness. Founded in the 18th century less than a mile apart in Dublin, they've become icons enjoyed around the world and essential stops on any visit to the city.

Both Jameson and Guinness anchor the special drinks menu with cocktails like the Black Velvet Band and Irish Cold Brew alongside the originals. The food menu includes Irish pub classics like Mini Jambons, Spice Bag, Curry Cheese Chips, and the iconic Chicken Fillet Roll.

Even better, every purchase from the special menus earns a scratch card with a top prize of 'Guinness for a Year' alongside a bevy of instant prizes to be won and enjoyed.

The Barrelman: Spirits of Dublin Popups will run daily until St. Patrick's Day on March 17th. View the full menus and book tables at freehouse.co.

