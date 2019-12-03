The Bargain! Shop in New Waterford, Nova Scotia will be Renovated and Re-opened Soon!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores Inc. has announced its plans to reopen The Bargain! Shop® in New Waterford in the Spring of 2020. The store has been closed since late June while the Landlord completes required roof repairs. The opening date is still pending but will be announced in the new year once the necessary repairs have been completed by the landlord.

"We are thrilled to let our Customers know of our plans as we have had a lot of questions regarding when we are re-opening. We have been working hard to get back in business in New Waterford as quickly as we can once the repairs are completed," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc. "When the doors re-open, we promise that Customers will be thrilled to see a totally renovated store! We are going to be coming back better than ever with an exciting Grand Opening celebration!"

While the store remains closed, Customers can shop at The Bargain! Shop in nearby Glace Bay, conveniently located at 185 Commercial St. For a full list of store hours, visit thebargainshop.com.

