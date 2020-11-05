The Bargain Shop and Red Apple Stores Honour Veterans & Their Sacrifices

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - To pay our respects and honor our veterans this Remembrance Day, The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple stores will remain closed until twelve o'clock on November 11th, 2020, where local bylaws permit.

The late start will give stores and their teams across Canada the opportunity to commemorate the women and men who have made sacrifices for our country.

We encourage our staff to observe a moment of silence on November 11th to pay respect to the many who have fallen in service of our country and to thank those who still serve.

"This is a significant moment to reflect upon and honor the sacrifices that many have made for Canada," says Clinton Wolff, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "To pay our respects to fallen soldiers and those who have served, we have made it a tradition to hold off on holiday marketing activities until after November 11th."

Both chains will return to regular shopping hours on November 12th. Customers can view store hours on our website .

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For the past 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your small town. At Red Apple Stores Inc, we are known for our super friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop, offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - but at low affordable prices!

One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at redappestores.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/redapplestores.

