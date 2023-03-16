THE BANQUET BAR MAHOGANY NOW OPEN!

The second Calgary location opens just in time for St. Paddy's Day celebrations.

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Banquet Bar is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Calgary's Mahogany neighborhood located at #1000, 80 Mahogany Road SE. The restaurant bar will be open to the public on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

As a premium dive bar, The Banquet Bar is known for offering elevated pub fare, signature menu items, and creative cocktails. With a focus on providing a unique and enjoyable experience for guests, the new location features a full-size bowling alley, rooftop patio, billiards, games, and more.

"We are thrilled to be opening our second location in Calgary and to be a part of the Mahogany community," said Roger Newton, the owner of The Banquet Bar. "We're excited to offer our guests an elevated pub experience with unique and creative offerings, in a fun and exciting atmosphere."

In addition to the exciting amenities, The Banquet Bar has a busy events calendar, featuring live music, promotions and contests. The restaurant bar is open seven days a week, providing guests with ample opportunities to enjoy the food, drinks, and atmosphere.

This will be the fourth location for The Banquet Bar, with the other locations located in Calgary's University District, Edmonton's Ice District and Fort McMurray.

"We're committed to providing our guests with the best possible experience and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our new location in Mahogany," said Newton.

For more information about The Banquet Bar and its new Mahogany location, please visit the website at www.thebanquetbar.com .

Get Real. Play Hard. The Banquet

ABOUT THE BANQUET BAR

The Banquet is here for your entertainment. From bowling, pool, ping pong, spin-to-win, arcade games and more - we've got it all. Our custom built food menu is going to keep you coming back for more! With food specials every day of the week you'll want to try everything we have to offer! With a variety of signature cocktails and drinks, and over 30 beers on tap, you'll be sure to find the perfect drink to pair with your favourite menu items. Get Real. Play Hard. The Banquet.

thebanquetbar.ca | @thebanquetbar on Instagram & Facebook

SOURCE The Banquet Bar

For further information: Sara Gundy, [email protected], 416-720-6272