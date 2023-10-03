The Banquet Bar Expands to Ontario with Grand Opening in London

LONDON, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Banquet Bar, a premium restaurant and dive bar, known for its four thriving locations in Alberta, is set to make its debut in London, Ontario, on October 1, 2023.

Located at 660 Richmond Street, this new Banquet venue features a prime downtown location and will offer exceptional culinary delights, handcrafted cocktails, and a variety of games and entertainment options.

The Banquet opened its first location in 2019 in Fort McMurray, Alberta. This will be the fifth location for the Banquet brand, and the first outside of Alberta.

"We are excited to expand into the Ontario market, especially in such a great location," said Roger Newton, Owner of The Banquet Bar. "We're bringing our A-game with the most competitive specials, top-tier service, electric atmosphere with unique food, cocktails and games. We're not just a restaurant, we're an experience."

With a focus on providing a unique and enjoyable experience for guests, the new location will be open seven days a week with ping pong, shuffleboard, games and more. In addition to the exciting amenities, The Banquet Bar has a busy events calendar, featuring live music, promotions and contests.

The doors to the new establishment open on Sunday, October 1, with hours of operation of 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m., seven days a week. A Grand Opening Party will be held on Thursday, October 5 and feature 50% off regular priced food all day.

For more information about The Banquet Bar and its new London location, please visit the website at www.thebanquetbar.com.

Get Real. Play Hard. The Banquet

ABOUT THE BANQUET BAR

The Banquet is here for your entertainment. From bowling, pool, ping pong, spin-to-win, arcade games and more - we've got it all. Our custom built food menu is going to keep you coming back for more! With food specials every day of the week you'll want to try everything we have to offer! With a variety of signature cocktails and drinks, and over 30 beers on tap, you'll be sure to find the perfect drink to pair with your favourite menu items. Get Real. Play Hard. The Banquet.

thebanquetbar.ca | @thebanquetbar on Instagram & Facebook

