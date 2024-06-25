THE BAHAMAS SHINES BRIGHT AT CTO CARIBBEAN WEEK IN NEW YORK CITY

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation took center stage as a platinum headline sponsor at this year's Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York City, held from June 16th to June 21st. The event, which brought together industry leaders, government officials, and tourism stakeholders from across the region, provided a platform for The Bahamas to showcase its unique offerings and highlight its commitment to sustainable tourism development.

The Bahamas delegation, led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, along with Director General Latia Duncombe, engaged in fruitful discussions, networking opportunities, and hosted a vibrant series of events aimed at enhancing regional partnerships and driving tourism growth.

"CTO Caribbean Week was a pivotal gathering that united tourism leaders and stakeholders across the dynamic Caribbean region, navigating the evolving landscape of global travel and embracing the transformative power of technology," reflected the Honourable I. Chester Cooper. "We were proud to host a lively media event where over 50 top-tier media representatives gathered. This event showcased our commitment to innovation with 360-degree wall mapping projection, featuring captivating videos highlighting the islands of The Bahamas."

Additionally, The Bahamas made a significant impact on New York's media landscape, with a feature on WPIX 11 news. This exposure allowed Bahamian culture to shine, captivating audiences with the rich tapestry of our traditions and hospitality.

Director General Duncombe added, "The Bahamas is dedicated to creating exceptional tourism offerings through arts, culture, culinary delights, and sustainable travel experiences that benefit our visitors and locals and preserve our natural resources. We are thrilled to have shared updates on our exciting new hotel projects, enhanced airlift services, and significant infrastructure developments. During Caribbean Week in New York, we engaged in deep discussions on the transformative role of AI, explored synergies to promote our vibrant culture and culinary excellence, and discussed the new role of influencers in the public relations field."

She continued: "We take pride in presenting our vision for the future of tourism in The Bahamas with our regional partners and look forward to continued collaboration to drive growth and prosperity throughout the Caribbean."

Marv "Mr. Mix" Cunningham and Chef Kevyn Pratt joined the delegation to highlight the culinary excellence of The Bahamas, further enriching the cultural exchange and showcasing the island's gastronomic delights during the week's festivities.

Throughout the event, The Bahamas delegation participated in panel discussions, workshops, and networking events, sharing insights on best practices in tourism marketing, sustainability, and destination management. The engagement underscored The Bahamas' commitment to leadership in Caribbean tourism and its proactive role in shaping the industry's future.

For more information about The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, please visit https://www.bahamas.com/.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation