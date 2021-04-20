The Bahamas Launches Virtual People-To-People Experiences

Transport Virtually into the Homes of Bahamians to Dance, Cook and More

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is bringing the beloved People-to-People Program to the virtual stage for travelers to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of the Bahamian people. For more than 45 years, the People-to-People Program has been connecting visitors with locals through customized experiences throughout The Islands of The Bahamas.

The demand for vacations is at an all-time high, and consumers are missing interactions with local people and culture found during travel. The Bahamas is looking forward to welcoming back travelers whenever they choose to visit. However, those who are not ready will be pleased to know they do not have to miss out on an authentic Bahamas experience simply because they do not get on a plane.