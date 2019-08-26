The Bahamas Announces 2020 Boating Fling Schedule And Cruising Permit Fees

Boaters will Have Quarterly and Annual Multiple-Entry Options in Advance of Boating Fling Season

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Islands Of The Bahamas begin just 50 miles off the east coast of Florida and sprawl across 100,000 sq. miles of the most beautiful water on the planet. For those who may not have ventured out toward the edge of the world yet, the annual Boating Fling program is a great way to gain experience and confidence, and updated boating permit options encourage boaters to become "regulars" around the islands.

Boating Flings, sponsored by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, are like road trips but with lots and lots of water…and boats. A lead boat breaks the waves for the caravan of participants and a sweep at the rear of the flotilla ensures that no one gets left behind. Time on island is unstructured to allow freedom to fish, dive, explore or laze in the sun as preferred.

2020 dates:

June 10-14: Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

June 17-21, 24-29: Bimini

July 10-21: Extended Fling to Eleuthera

July 22-26, July 29-Aug 2: Bimini

Flings depart Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale and dates are subject to change. All vessels must have a valid cruising permit obtained through initial clearance and entry process. A new online option for paying for permits is expected for the new season.

Updated fees effective Jan. 1, 2020:

Up to 34': $150 for 3 months; $300 annually

35' – 100': $300 for 3 months; $600 annually

100' – 150': $500 for 3 months; $1,000 annually

150' – 200': $800 for 3 months; $2,000 annually

Over 200': $1,000 for 3 months; $2,000 annually

There are marinas and resources throughout the islands. Bahamas.com offers ample resources on rules, regulations and tips for boaters. The Association of Bahamas Marinas also offers boaters convenient reservation and booking services toll-free at 844-556-5290 or U.S. 954-462-4591.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 55 miles off the coast of Florida offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.Bahamas.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to see why It's Better In The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Related Links

https://www.bahamas.com

