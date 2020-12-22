The AVRO MASK. The world's first fully recyclable, compostable, face mask

Globally, human beings are putting 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves into the environment every month, according to Ocean Conservancy. Traditional light blue, non-woven (plastic), single-use masks become garbage as soon as they are disposed of. The thin plastic fibres used to make any non-woven (spun bond) fabric quickly become micro plastic, adding to the global plastic waste burden. Over time, the microplastic can make its way into our food and water.

Developed by two Canadian Industrial designers who identified the need for an environmental solution, The AVRO MASK is a Canadian-made, recyclable, compostable, single-use face mask, composed of North American made materials. The AVRO MASK is available in both Adult and Youth sizes and is available with custom branding. The product is composed of two pieces: a 100% cellulose mask body and the 100% cotton lace (selected as the strap because elastics are plastic). Packaged flat, with an origami facet fold that aids in fit and comfort. The printing is done using Vegetable-Based non-VOC inks and glued using Water-Based adhesive on the fold-over tabs.

AVRO MASK is a Canadian owned and operated company, based in Ontario, that has stepped up to fill the urgent demand for local, fully recyclable, compostable, high-quality non-medical face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is committed to developing environmentally sustainable product solutions that can be locally manufactured.

