The Avon Company Announces New Modernized Commission Structure

Greater and Faster Earnings Potential for Avon Ambassadors

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Avon Company (Avon), a leading direct seller of beauty products in North America, announced today an exciting transformation to its Avon Ambassador commission structure. The new program is designed to modernize, simplify and elevate business. This pivotal change will reward Avon Ambassadors for their performance and make it easier to maximize earnings as Avon remains dedicated to its direct selling business model.

Effective January 1st, 2025, Avon will implement an updated commission plan that better reflects the evolving needs of its Avon Ambassadors. This new streamlined structure focuses on five straightforward commission tiers. Avon Ambassadors will find it simpler and more intuitive to focus on growing their business, achieving recognition and maximizing success. With this change, Avon is proud to offer one of the most competitive and rewarding programs in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Updated Commission Structure:

Variable Commission Structure: Avon is transitioning from a fixed commission structure tied to annual sales volume to a variable commission structure that's based on total campaign sales volume. Avon campaigns are two week selling cycles. As an Avon Ambassador's campaign sales volume increases so will their commission within the campaign. Ambassadors can earn variable commission rates up to 50% per campaign.

Accelerated Growth Opportunities: With a revamped tier system, Ambassadors can achieve faster earnings and more rewarding incentives, giving them the chance to elevate their business more rapidly.

With a revamped tier system, Ambassadors can achieve faster earnings and more rewarding incentives, giving them the chance to elevate their business more rapidly. New Recognition Titles: To celebrate the achievements of Avon Ambassadors, Avon is introducing new modernized recognition titles with various incentives including annual milestones.

"Our mission at Avon has always been to empower our Ambassadors with financial opportunity," said Liza Maldonado, Head of Sales at Avon North America. "These changes to our commission structure reaffirms our commitment to supporting our Avon Ambassadors and the direct selling business. This innovative and rewarding new framework sets a clear pathway for recognition and advancement. We are excited to give our Avon Ambassadors more opportunities to grow their businesses and build long-lasting Avon success."

In addition to the revamped commission structure, Avon will continue in 2025 to prioritize innovative product offerings including in the K-beauty space after seeing success with recent launches such as Avon's Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex Cream and Serum as well as Beyond Glow Lipcerin Lip Care. January will see a focus on fun multifunctioning color products in unique formulas and textures.

To learn more details about Avon's new commission initiative or to sign up to be an Avon Ambassador please visit www.avon.com and www.avon.ca.

ABOUT THE AVON COMPANY

The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Ambassadors throughout the United States and Canada, and distribution in Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a long history of empowering women through economic opportunity and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com and www.avon.ca.

www.avon.com

