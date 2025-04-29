The Audrey Harrell Agency Launches to Support High-Achieving Women in Balancing Success & Relationships

Empowering High-Achieving Women Cultivate Fulfilling Relationships Without Compromising Their Careers

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The entrepreneurial demands often put great stress on interpersonal relationships, and studies indicate that female entrepreneurs experience greater relationship stress because of conflicting priorities, time pressures, and the need to "do it all." Recognizing this issue, Audrey Harrell announces the launch of Audrey Harrell Agency, a high-end relationship coaching service specifically for top-performing mompreneurs who wish to continue having strong connections with their partners and children—without sacrificing business achievement.

Women who balance career and family demands have increased work-family conflict levels, affecting both job satisfaction and general well-being. Industry research also suggests that entrepreneurs have higher rates of divorce than the general public, with figures of 43-48% estimates.

Audrey Harrell, CEO, wife of 36 years, and mother, knows firsthand the challenges of balancing business, marriage, and family. Her agency offers a structured, results-oriented process to assist female entrepreneurs and executives in establishing and maintaining healthy, satisfying relationships—without jeopardizing their career goals.

Through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and tailored relationship approaches, the Audrey Harrell Agency helps women develop honest, enduring relationships as well as achieve success in their professional lives. The program is tailored to executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals who wish for something greater than money success—they want it all: depth, meaning, and relationships that fit their values, purpose, and lifestyle.

"As a CEO, wife, and mother, I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be to balance a thriving business with a fulfilling personal life," says Audrey Harrell, Founder of the Audrey Harrell Agency. "My mission is to help women rewrite the narrative—because you don't have to choose between love and success."

About Audrey Harrell Agency

Audrey Harrell Agency is committed to empowering high-achieving women with professional relationship coaching. With expertise in customized coaching, interactive workshops, and strategic advice, we assist female entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals in developing genuine, fulfilling relationships. The agency's services exceed business achievement, empowering women with the skills to attract and maintain love that reflects their values, purpose, and lifestyle.

High-achieving women ready to strengthen their relationships while excelling in business can visit www.audreyharrellagency.com to book a private consultation.

