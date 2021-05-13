The Association of Justice Counsel Employees on Strike! Union Busting!

OTTAWA, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Association of Justice Counsel (AJC) has failed their employees by unnecessarily forcing their staff to take strike action on May 10 at 12:01 am. AJC has continually undermined the process of first contract negotiation efforts after employees organized and joined COPE Local 225 last February 2020. The AJC uses tactics in negotiations that are regressive and anti-Union. On the eve of a strike/lockout deadline May 10th, the Employer provided a new and interesting twist to the recognition clause that is prohibited from being negotiated to impasse, which led to the strike.

The Employer on a regular basis undermines the Union committee by exclusion on decisions that require consultation; and with lack of transparency makes back room deals on employment provisions with employees of the unionized unit.

The Employer, primarily legal counsel, do not recognize the fundamental provision that reprisal is prohibited against employees exercising their right to association.

AJC does not display good faith in bargaining and is not respectful of their employees' rights to participate in a "timely" process for a first contract that will create a harmonious and equitable workplace.

Sandra Guttman, General Counsel and spokesperson of the AJC negotiating committee is fond of saying they are committed to executing a first Collective Agreement but after 130 hours of negotiations thus far this behaviour is telling of another narrative. COPE Local 225 will be taking action against the Employer before the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

For further information: Mary Stalteri, COPE Ontario, Labour Relations Specialist, Cell 416-659-2897

