The Article 6 Marital Trust Created Under The Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust Purchases Shares of Supremex Inc.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 (the "Trust") announced today that it has purchased 100,000 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") of Supremex Inc. ("Supremex") (TSX: SXP) through the facilities of the TSX (the "Transaction"). The purchase price amounted to Cdn$2.30 per share. Anita G. Zucker is the trustee of the Trust. The Acquired Shares represent approximately 0.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supremex.

Prior to the Transaction, the Trust owned 5,994,585 common shares, or approximately 21.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supremex. As a result of the Transaction, the Trust owns 6,094,585 common shares, or approximately 22.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supremex.

The Transaction is subject to the take-over bid rules found under National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104"). However, in purchasing the Acquired Shares, the Trust relied on the "normal course purchase exemption" under section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

The Trust acquired the Acquired Shares for investment purposes. The Trust will continue to review the performance of and prospects for this investment and investment alternatives. As part of the ongoing review of the investment in Supremex, the Trust may explore from time to time a variety of alternatives, including the acquisition of additional securities of Supremex or the disposition of securities of Supremex in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Trust may also explore other alternatives with respect to the investment in Supremex, including but not limited to an extraordinary corporate transaction involving Supremex, changes in the present board of directors or management of Supremex, or changes in Supremex's business or corporate structure. Although the foregoing reflects activities presently contemplated with respect to Supremex, the foregoing is subject to change at any time, and there can be no assurance that the Trust will take any of the actions referred to above.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

SOURCE Article 6 Marital Trust

For further information: Michael Bender, 4838 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29405, (843) 744-5174