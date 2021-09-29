The Art of Electric announces winning artist, Rei Misiri

"This event was a superb opportunity to celebrate Art Battle's return to live events. What better setting than our backyard of Toronto and with our all-electric Porsche Taycan," comments Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada. "Congratulations to both artists for bringing to life their vision, as well as the incredible detail and preparation. We are delighted to have the winner, Rei Misiri, share his design and execution."

After the reveal of these very special cars as their canvases, the artists both worked diligently in preparation for this unique competition. "This was an incredible canvas, so smooth, no air pockets, a truly revolutionary design," states Rei Misiri. "This will was unlike any other Art Battle I've been in - it's a huge area to cover in only two hours. I had a strategic plan, and I knew l definitely wanted to incorporate fuchsia on the white canvas," shared Meaghan Claire Kehoe.

In addition to the main event, Art Battle Toronto also presented a six-artist competition on classic framed canvas in two 30-minute rounds of live painting. All 12 pieces of art were then auctioned to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to Art Battle-affiliated youth arts charities.

About Meaghan Claire Kehoe and Rei Misiri:

With a fascination toward human psychology and inner strength, Toronto based artist Meaghan Claire Kehoe's art engages with female strength, depth, resilience and confidence. Her works are about connectivity, inclusivity, and awareness. With intense expressive colour, splashes of realism, and punches of geometric shapes and collage, her beautiful aesthetic draws you in. Meaghan is Art Battle royalty, having twice represented Toronto in the Canadian National Championship.

Follow Meaghan Claire Kehoe @mck_studio on instagram or visit meaghanclairekehoe.com

Rei "MEDĒIO" Misiri is a Toronto based calligraphy artist born in Tirana, Albania. Unlike conventional calligraphy, which focuses on the language of words, Rei's approach to his craft solely focuses on the sublime language of movement, rhythm, emotion, and synergy, which words may not express. His elaborate designs and portraits begin with a general intention and direction, however, improvisation is what allows his hands to capture the purities of emotion.

Follow Rei "Medēio" Misiri @_medeio_ on instagram or visit medeio.art

About Art Battle Canada:

Since 2009 Art Battle Canada has been presenting the finest in live art competition events in dozens of cities across Canada. Each year artists compete at hundreds of local events in the hopes of moving on to higher levels of competition. Audience vote determine event winners as artists battle to become City Champions, vie for position in regional and provincial competitions, and finally to represent their communities at the Art Battle National Championships, to be held next in July 2022 in Toronto.

Follow at:

twitter.com/artbattlecanada

instagram.com/artbattletoronto

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2020, Porsche sold 7,402 units in Canada.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/



SOURCE Porsche Cars Canada

Related Links

www.porsche.ca

