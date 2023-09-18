The Art Gallery of Burlington Unveils Exciting Fall Programming Schedule

Dates: October 20, 2023 - January 7, 2024

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Art Gallery of Burlington is delighted to announce its upcoming fall programming schedule, promising a vibrant blend of exhibitions and events that will captivate art enthusiasts of all ages.

Sybil Atteck: A Celebration of a Pioneering Artist

Opening Reception: Friday, October 20, 2023

Member, Media, and VIP: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Public Opening: 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Sybil Atteck (1911 - 1975), a trailblazing Trinidadian painter, will take center stage. Celebrated as Trinidad and Tobago's "first outstanding female painter," her work in watercolor, oils, ceramics, acrylics, and mixed media left an indelible mark on the Caribbean art scene. She was also a founding member of The Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, the oldest established art organization in the Caribbean.

During the opening reception, guests will be treated to a live performance by Luckystickz, a Canadian singer-songwriter and steelpan virtuoso. His music, a fusion of Soca, Dancehall, R&B, and Gospel, reflects his Jamaican and Trinidadian roots, promising a night of vibrant rhythms and melodies.

In the Living Library, Hamilton based artist Sonali Menezes will be experimenting with natural inks alongside the Burlington Handweavers and Spinners Guild's natural dye demonstration using plants harvested from the AGB's Community Garden.

Chiedza Pasipanodya: Ndafunga Dande (Thoughts of Home)

Opening Reception: Friday, October 20, 2023

Dates: September 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Ndafunga Dande (Thoughts of Home) is a profound exploration of place, materiality, and storytelling. This exhibition features labor-intensive, hand-built ceramic sculptures and an evocative audio composition that investigates the ways alternate histor(ies) are built and transmitted. Chiedza Pasipanodya's work invites viewers to contemplate notions of sustenance and permanence in a thought-provoking setting.

Halton Black Voices: Bring a Folding Chair

Dates: October 20, 2023 – January 7, 2024

"As a community organizer I am constantly surrounded by artists and want to showcase how much the Black community has to offer. The artists featured in this exhibition represent people who are younger, emerging, and self-taught. It is crucial for me to be doing this equity work and to be creating spaces for us by us." - Gennile Thomas Smith, HBV Founder, Executive Director Featuring artists Reynold Thomas, Xavier Fuller, Kemahee Baker, and Vivianne.

A Diverse Range of Public Programming

The Art Gallery of Burlington is excited to offer a rich array of public programming. Highlights include:

November 12 , 1 – 3 pm Stephen Attong , a Toronto -based photographer, explores sentimentality in public spaces, delving into shared experiences through captivating images during an artist talk and walk in the city.

, a -based photographer, explores sentimentality in public spaces, delving into shared experiences through captivating images during an artist talk and walk in the city. December 2 , 1 – 4 pm The Living Library will host a "Talking Textiles Weaving Workshop" with Norwin Anne , promoting a reuse lifestyle and reviving the art of weaving with modern methods.

will host a "Talking Textiles Weaving Workshop" with , promoting a reuse lifestyle and reviving the art of weaving with modern methods. October 20 , 5:30 – 8 pm The Living Library will feature a natural ink-making demonstration by interdisciplinary artist Sonali Menezes and a plant-based dyeing demonstration by the Burlington Handweavers and Spinners Guild.

The will feature a natural ink-making demonstration by interdisciplinary artist and a plant-based dyeing demonstration by the Burlington Handweavers and Spinners Guild. September 5 – January 2 DEBUT in the Permanent Collection Corridor will showcase the latest acquisitions, ensuring they shine in the Canadian ceramic narrative at the AGB.

