The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) welcomes its new CEO, Tami Hynes

AIC is pleased to announce the appointment of Tami Hynes as its new Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

"We are very pleased that our rigourous and extensive search process has resulted in the selection of a candidate with a unique set of qualifications and experience that will ensure the continued success of the AIC. We are confident that Tami is the right person to lead the AIC as it continues to adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the marketplace and fulfil its mandate of public protection, member service, and ensures that AIC-designated valuation professionals always possess the leading-edge knowledge and expertise required to provide the highest level of service and advice to their clients," said AIC President Suzanne de Jong, AACI, P.App.

"I'm proud and honoured to join such a reputable and essential organization. I look forward to working with the membership, board, staff, and all our partners and stakeholders to lead the Appraisal Institute of Canada and its members into a future of continued high performance," said Ms. Hynes.

The Board of Directors and the entire AIC membership owes outgoing CEO Keith Lancastle an enormous debt of gratitude for leading AIC through a period of significant change and many challenges. As he moves towards retirement from AIC and into the next phase of his career, we extend our very best wishes to Keith, as well as our thanks for his countless contributions.

