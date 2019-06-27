The Application Deadline for the Sixties Scoop Class Action is August 30, 2019

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Information sessions on the Sixties Scoop settlement individual payment application process currently underway in Canada have been held across the country since December 2018. As the August 30, 2019 application deadline fast approaches, Collectiva, the claims administrator, can confirm that it has reached a great number of people who fit the eligibility criteria for compensation. Many information sessions have been held to date across Canada.

As there is still time to apply, the claims administration team has recently begun to hold a second wave of information sessions across the country. The goal is to ensure that as many people as possible who meet the eligibility criteria have the opportunity to apply prior to the August 30, 2019 deadline. Details are available on the settlement website at: www.sixtiesscoopsettlement.info. Anyone needing more information or the support of a professional to complete an individual payment application is invited to communicate with Collectiva.

It should be recalled that a settlement agreement was reached in 2017 in respect of a class action aimed at compensating any registered Indian or person eligible to be registered or Inuit person who was adopted or made a permanent ward and was placed in the care of non-Indigenous foster or adoptive parents in Canada between January 1, 1951 and December 31, 1991, resulting in the loss of cultural identity. Eligible class members will receive compensation between $25,000 and $50,000 depending on the overall number of eligible members.

