THE ANNIVERSARY SALE IS HERE! NORDSTROM CANADA IS BRINGING THE HAPPY WITH 25+ NEW BRANDS AND CUSTOMER FAVOURITES TO THE SALE THIS YEAR

"What makes the Anniversary Sale so special is that literally generations of customers have planned their summers around it," said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "The sale is unique as it features brand-new merchandise at a discount. We're looking forward to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience they can only find at Nordstrom."

SHOP 25+ NEW BRANDS AND ALL YOUR FAVOURITE TRENDS

The Anniversary Sale features more than 25 new brands along with incredible styles from top brands and customer favourites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school. Get your summery dress fix from brands like Frame, Free People and Veronica Beard, as well as separates from Topshop, Open Edit, Naked Wardrobe, Wayf and more. Shop fall suiting, back-to-school, sweaters, and denim from brands like AllSaints, Club Monaco, Nanushka, Vince, Good American and Treasure & Bond. Don't forget to accessorize with great shoes, handbags and jewelry from Cult Gaia, UGG, Bony Levy, Steve Madden, BP., Vince Camuto, along with many other great brands.

The sale is the perfect time to stock up on activewear with amazing deals from brands like Zella, Sweaty Betty, Nike, and Alo. Shop top trends for men with fall jackets from AllSaints, Noize, Save The Duck and Barbour, back-to-work separates and denim from Hugo Boss, Rag & Bone, Ted Baker London and more. Give your home a refresh with kitchenware from Moccamaster, Fellow and Nordstrom. Style your bedroom or living room with the perfect throw from Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and home fragrances from Voluspa.

Customers can also shop beauty must-haves from Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Fresh, Simple Human, Trish McEvoy and more. The Anniversary Sale is the best time for customers to save on duos, sets, jumbo sizes, and candles from brands like La Mer, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Estée Lauder, Kiehl's, Le Labo, Diptyque, Boy Smells, and many more.

PREVIEW STARTS JULY 8

We are committed to serving customers on their terms, and we've enabled several digital touchpoints to create the most convenient and connected experience. Starting July 8, customers can get a sneak peek at all sale merchandise on nordstrom.ca/anniversary and save their favourites to a Wish List, so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. We've updated our Wish List functionality to make it even easier to check out and show recommended similar items if the item you saved is out of stock.

As always, Nordy Club Ambassadors get to shop Early Access on July 14. You can learn more and check your Nordy Club status at nordstrom.ca/browse/nordy-club-ca .

SHOP YOUR WAY

We're here to make it easy for customers to shop the Anniversary Sale on their terms however, whenever and wherever they choose to shop. From discovery to delivery, we are committed to staying close to our customers this Anniversary Sale and delivering the most convenient and connected experience with our services and engaging experiences.

Get Inspired with Free Style Help

Over the past several years, we've developed new ways for customers to engage with our styling services, whether they prefer self-service inspiration or a high-touch, personalized relationship with a Nordstrom stylist. During the Anniversary Sale (and year-round), customers can visit a stylist in store, meet with one virtually, and follow along on social media as our stylists post looks and inspiration. Whether you're looking for exciting outfitting ideas or want one-on-one styling help, our expert stylists are here to make you feel good and look your best.

Get it Faster with Pickup Your Way

During the Sale and year-round, Nordstrom offers customers free in-store or curbside pickup. Just enter your postal code on Nordstrom.ca to see pickup locations, including Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Plus, customers in the Toronto area can shop an expanded product selection for next day pick up across all Nordstrom stores in the GTA.

Get a Perfect Fit with Alterations and Personalization

We can tailor any item to fit you perfectly. Our on-site alterations experts will make sure you get just the fit you need. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.

EXPERT PICKS & HOW TO SHOP

IT'S MORE THAN A SALE - IT'S AN EVENT

Come join us in-store and online for fun experiences, shopping, surprises and more. See our full calendar at nordstromrsvp.com/anniversaryevents .

Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 19 & 26 Tune in for live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale.

Tune in for live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale. Happy Sips & Bites: July 14-31 Join us for a menu of featured drinks and bites at Anniversary Sale prices. Menu selection and hours vary by location. Contact your local Nordstrom restaurant for details.

Join us for a menu of featured drinks and bites at Anniversary Sale prices. Menu selection and hours vary by location. Contact your local Nordstrom restaurant for details. Glam-Up Days: July 15-31 Join us in stores and online for 17 days of exciting beauty events, free gifts-with-purchase, customized samples and more. Book an in-store appointment with your favourite brand or join us online for one of many virtual experiences. Glam-Up Days events are all day in stores—plus, find Beauty Deals in stores and online! And don't forget Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their empty beauty containers in all of our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Join us in stores and online for 17 days of exciting beauty events, free gifts-with-purchase, customized samples and more. Book an in-store appointment with your favourite brand or join us online for one of many virtual experiences. Glam-Up Days events are all day in stores—plus, find Beauty Deals in stores and online! And don't forget Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their empty beauty containers in all of our Nordstrom and stores. Beauty Bash: July 16 Celebrate all things beauty—skin care, makeup, and fragrance—with applications, demos, free gifts-with-purchase, beauty deals, customized samples and more. Plus, receive an exclusive beauty tote with your qualifying purchase—in stores only, while supply lasts.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

PRESS CONTACT:

Lauren Adey

Nordstrom Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom Canada