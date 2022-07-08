THE ANNIVERSARY SALE IS HERE! NORDSTROM CANADA IS BRINGING THE HAPPY WITH 25+ NEW BRANDS AND CUSTOMER FAVOURITES TO THE SALE THIS YEAR

Jul 08, 2022, 09:00 ET
The Biggest and Best Sale of Year starts July 15. Nordy Club members can shop Early Access on July 14
TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- It's time for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Nordstrom is bringing the happy and kicking off their highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year on July 15. Customers can shop this one-of-a-kind sale offering brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women's, men's, children, beauty, and home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 1. It's time to treat yourself, your wardrobe and your home to a happy refresh with the best products from the Anniversary Sale. Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop Early Access on July 14 (see more information below and on nordstrom.ca/anniversary). The best deals go fast, so get ready to shop your favourites before they sell out!
Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9057552-nordstrom-canada-2022-anniversary-sale/
"What makes the Anniversary Sale so special is that literally generations of customers have planned their summers around it," said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "The sale is unique as it features brand-new merchandise at a discount. We're looking forward to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience they can only find at Nordstrom."
SHOP 25+ NEW BRANDS AND ALL YOUR FAVOURITE TRENDS
The Anniversary Sale features more than 25 new brands along with incredible styles from top brands and customer favourites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school. Get your summery dress fix from brands like Frame, Free People and Veronica Beard, as well as separates from Topshop, Open Edit, Naked Wardrobe, Wayf and more. Shop fall suiting, back-to-school, sweaters, and denim from brands like AllSaints, Club Monaco, Nanushka, Vince, Good American and Treasure & Bond. Don't forget to accessorize with great shoes, handbags and jewelry from Cult Gaia, UGG, Bony Levy, Steve Madden, BP., Vince Camuto, along with many other great brands.
The sale is the perfect time to stock up on activewear with amazing deals from brands like Zella, Sweaty Betty, Nike, and Alo. Shop top trends for men with fall jackets from AllSaints, Noize, Save The Duck and Barbour, back-to-work separates and denim from Hugo Boss, Rag & Bone, Ted Baker London and more. Give your home a refresh with kitchenware from Moccamaster, Fellow and Nordstrom. Style your bedroom or living room with the perfect throw from Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and home fragrances from Voluspa.
Customers can also shop beauty must-haves from Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Fresh, Simple Human, Trish McEvoy and more. The Anniversary Sale is the best time for customers to save on duos, sets, jumbo sizes, and candles from brands like La Mer, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Estée Lauder, Kiehl's, Le Labo, Diptyque, Boy Smells, and many more.
PREVIEW STARTS JULY 8
We are committed to serving customers on their terms, and we've enabled several digital touchpoints to create the most convenient and connected experience. Starting July 8, customers can get a sneak peek at all sale merchandise on nordstrom.ca/anniversary and save their favourites to a Wish List, so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. We've updated our Wish List functionality to make it even easier to check out and show recommended similar items if the item you saved is out of stock.
As always, Nordy Club Ambassadors get to shop Early Access on July 14. You can learn more and check your Nordy Club status at nordstrom.ca/browse/nordy-club-ca.
SHOP YOUR WAY
We're here to make it easy for customers to shop the Anniversary Sale on their terms however, whenever and wherever they choose to shop. From discovery to delivery, we are committed to staying close to our customers this Anniversary Sale and delivering the most convenient and connected experience with our services and engaging experiences.
Get Inspired with Free Style Help
Over the past several years, we've developed new ways for customers to engage with our styling services, whether they prefer self-service inspiration or a high-touch, personalized relationship with a Nordstrom stylist. During the Anniversary Sale (and year-round), customers can visit a stylist in store, meet with one virtually, and follow along on social media as our stylists post looks and inspiration. Whether you're looking for exciting outfitting ideas or want one-on-one styling help, our expert stylists are here to make you feel good and look your best.
Get it Faster with Pickup Your Way
During the Sale and year-round, Nordstrom offers customers free in-store or curbside pickup. Just enter your postal code on Nordstrom.ca to see pickup locations, including Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Plus, customers in the Toronto area can shop an expanded product selection for next day pick up across all Nordstrom stores in the GTA.
Get a Perfect Fit with Alterations and Personalization
We can tailor any item to fit you perfectly. Our on-site alterations experts will make sure you get just the fit you need. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.
EXPERT PICKS & HOW TO SHOP
|
•
|
AUTUMNE WEST, NATIONAL BEAUTY DIRECTOR
|
o
|
"Every year I think I can't get any more excited about Anniversary Sale. This is the best time to shop for yourself, whether you want to try something new, or stock up on your go-to items and save."
|
o
|
PICKS
|
1.
|
Westman Atelier – Sale $185, Value $230: "The lit-from-within glow you get from Westman Atelier is like no other. It's all natural, easy to use and the products are so lightweight, you won't even feel like you are wearing makeup."
|
2.
|
Bobbi Brown – Sale $81, Value $132: "This duo is a win for my skin care routine. I love that this item can be used as your moisturizer and make-up primer – two for the price of one! It's also great for all skin textures."
|
3.
|
Dior – Sale $58, Value $84: "The Dior glow lip set instantly customizes to match your lip to create the best shade of pink. This is one of those buy on repeat items! You get the famous Lip Glow balm, the serum, and the maximizer for added shine and plump."
|
4.
|
Coola – Sale $47, Value $65: "An SPF is always on trend and sunscreen is a great item to stock up on. COOLA is natural, has a great smell and uses air compression, so it's safe to use on and around your face."
|
5.
|
Murdock London – Sale $48, Value $96: "This item is for everyone. This body wash moisturizes the skin, smells so delicious, and you can still layer on your favourite fragrance. The jumbo size is a daily shower must have."
|
•
|
KATE BELLMAN, SENIOR MANAGING FASHION EDITOR
|
o
|
"With a multitude of reasons to finally step out, it's the season to put together looks worthy of seeing and being seen. With so many buy-now-wear-now pieces on sale, Anniversary is sure to kick-start a season full of fabulous fashion!"
|
o
|
PICKS
|
1.
|
Nanushka – Sale $318.99, Regular $618: "Nanushka's faux leather is amongst the best there is, and I am obsessed with the waistline of this skirt."
|
2.
|
Blank NYC – Sale $89.90, Regular $148: "I love any update on the heritage quilted jacket, and this version does not disappoint. The silhouette is modern, and since it's reversible, the styling options are endless."
|
3.
|
AllSaints – Sale $216.90, Regular $329: "Nothing beats a classic camel sweater for fall, and I can't get enough of this preppy rugby stripe version."
|
4.
|
A.L.C – Sale $604.99, Regular $904: "The subtle print of this dress makes it the perfect return to work item. I love the thought of it with flat sandals to finish out summer and then tall boots heading into Fall."
|
5.
|
Rails – Sale $164.99, Regular $246: "The colour palette of this sweater is so lovely and sophisticated, and the slightly cropped silhouette works perfectly with high-waisted bottoms."
|
•
|
JIAN DELEON, MEN'S FASHION & EDITORIAL DIRECTOR
|
o
|
"We have plenty of new takes on tried-and-true menswear staples at this year's Sale. If there was ever a time to stock up on closet staples you'll want to wear all year long, it's now."
|
o
|
PICKS
|
1.
|
Jack Victor – Sale $533.90, Regular $798: "Jack Victor makes some of the best tailored clothing today, and their prices are already a great value especially on Anniversary Sale. Their unconstructed sport coats look great over a T-shirt or a classic woven shirt."
|
2.
|
Open Edit – Sale $35.90, Regular $55: "The sweater polo is the perfect solution for wear to work. It toes the line between casual and dressy and looks great with or jeans and a casual jacket."
|
3.
|
Kiehl's Since 1851 – Sale $48, Value $74: "Anniversary isn't just about great deals on clothing, I also use it to stock up on grooming products I buy year-round, like this hydrating and energizing face wash from Kiehl's."
|
4.
|
Zella – Sale $45.90, Regular $69: "Anniversary is a great time to save on activewear. Now that we're able to travel again, these Zella shorts are perfect for hotel gyms and morning runs on vacations."
|
5.
|
Converse – Sale $66.90, Regular $100: "You can never have too many simple sneakers in your closet, and the Chuck 70 is one worth stocking up on—break them in all summer and they'll be your go-to favourites by fall."
|
•
|
MERCEDES BOYKIN-SABALONES, STYLING EXPERT
|
o
|
"The Shortest Horror Story Ever Told: SOLD OUT! This year let's write a story where you get everything on your list. Here are 3 tips to shop the biggest event of the year: Preview the Sale on July 8 and make a Wish List; Book an in-store or virtual styling appointment; Make shopping easy with free standard shipping and order pickup."
|
o
|
PICKS
|
1.
|
Barefoot Dreams – Sale $134.90, Regular $202: "This blanket is the perfect cozy companion for cold winter weather. A perfect gift for any occasion, too!"
|
2.
|
Smythe – Sale $398.99, Regular $585: "Everyone needs a blazer from Canadian brand, Smythe. Pair this versatile blazer with denim, trousers or even shorts."
|
3.
|
Stuart Weitzman – Sale $629.99, Regular $1025: "What I love more than Stuart Weitzman is Stuart Weitzman on Anniversary Sale. The perfect boots for fall - you don't want to miss this deal!
|
4.
|
Fellow – Sale $155.99, Regular $208: "This Fellow Kettle is functional, and its chic design will double as décor in your kitchen."
|
5.
|
AllSaints – Sale $216.90, Regular $329: "This crossbody bag is a must-have for anyone on the go. A great size to fit all of your essentials and frees up your hands for phone access and more."
IT'S MORE THAN A SALE - IT'S AN EVENT
Come join us in-store and online for fun experiences, shopping, surprises and more. See our full calendar at nordstromrsvp.com/anniversaryevents.
- Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 19 & 26 Tune in for live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale.
- Happy Sips & Bites: July 14-31 Join us for a menu of featured drinks and bites at Anniversary Sale prices. Menu selection and hours vary by location. Contact your local Nordstrom restaurant for details.
- Glam-Up Days: July 15-31 Join us in stores and online for 17 days of exciting beauty events, free gifts-with-purchase, customized samples and more. Book an in-store appointment with your favourite brand or join us online for one of many virtual experiences. Glam-Up Days events are all day in stores—plus, find Beauty Deals in stores and online! And don't forget Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their empty beauty containers in all of our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.
- Beauty Bash: July 16 Celebrate all things beauty—skin care, makeup, and fragrance—with applications, demos, free gifts-with-purchase, beauty deals, customized samples and more. Plus, receive an exclusive beauty tote with your qualifying purchase—in stores only, while supply lasts.
ABOUT NORDSTROM
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.
PRESS CONTACT:
Lauren Adey
Nordstrom Public Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Nordstrom Canada
Share this article