The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter Highlights:

Company reports a net loss of $4.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share and an adjusted net loss of $2.3 million , or $0.07 per diluted share.

Trade Group reports improved results, recording a pretax loss of $2.0 million and adjusted pretax income of $0.6 million , as stronger merchandising income was offset by the impact of reduced planting and a delayed harvest in the Eastern corn belt.

Ethanol Group records pretax income of $0.9 million in a challenging margin environment.

Plant Nutrient Group records a smaller pretax loss of $7.4 million due to increased field activity in the quarter.

Rail Group earns $3.1 million of pretax income on stable railcar leasing income.

"The Trade Group's adjusted results were much improved year over year on stronger merchandising, though grain originations lagged due to limited farmer selling," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We continue to see the benefits of our larger and more diversified Trade Group, whose results were substantially better than they would have been without the Lansing acquisition."

"I'm also particularly pleased that our Ethanol Group remained profitable despite difficult market conditions, outpacing many in its sector," continued Bowe. "In August, we began production at ELEMENT, our state-of-the-art biorefinery in Kansas, from which we ultimately expect industry-leading results. We also announced in October the merger of what had been four separate ethanol plant entities, three of which were jointly owned with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, into a single entity jointly owned with Marathon just after quarter-end."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Variance YTD

2019 YTD

2018 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 ($11.4) ($3.9) ($7.5) $10.0 $23.4 ($13.4) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)1 ($8.9) ($0.4) ($8.5) $27.3 $26.9 $0.4 Trade (Grain) Group $0.6 ($9.9) $10.5 $21.6 ($2.5) $24.1 Ethanol Group $0.9 $10.4 ($9.5) $6.2 $20.7 ($14.5) Plant Nutrient Group ($7.4) ($8.0) $0.6 $4.5 $8.2 ($3.7) Rail Group $3.1 $5.7 ($2.6) $10.6 $10.6 $ - Other ($6.1) $1.4 ($7.5) ($15.6) ($10.3) ($5.3) Net Income (Loss)1 ($4.2) ($2.1) ($2.1) $11.7 $17.7 ($6.0) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 ($2.3) $0.5 ($2.8) $24.7 $20.3 $4.4 EPS ($0.13) ($0.07) ($0.06) $0.35 $0.62 ($0.27) Adjusted EPS ($0.07) $0.02 ($0.09) $0.75 $0.71 $0.04 EBITDA $40.0 $24.0 $16.0 $154.0 $111.4 $42.6 Adjusted EBITDA $42.5 $27.5 $15.0 $171.4 $114.8 $56.6 1 Excludes income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests of ($1.6) in Q3 2019, $0.2 in Q3 2018, ($2.3) for year-to-date 2019 and ($0.2) for year-to-date 2018.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Group Records Improved Year-Over-Year Results Despite Weak Origination Activity

With the closing of the Lansing acquisition effective January 1, 2019, Trade Group results now include the consolidated operating results of both Lansing and Thompsons Limited.

The Trade Group recorded a pretax loss of $2.0 million and adjusted pretax income of $0.6 million for the quarter. The group also incurred $2.4 million of incremental depreciation and amortization expenses related to the Lansing acquisition. The former Grain Group recorded a pretax loss of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Performance improved across most of the group's operations, but especially in merchandising.

The newly integrated group has already identified and partially implemented changes that will result in more than $10 million in run-rate savings.

in run-rate savings. The group absorbed the reduction in planted acres around its Eastern Corn Belt assets by finding additional opportunities in the West.

The group's third quarter 2019 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $18.4 million and $20.9 million, respectively.

Ethanol Group Turns a Profit Despite Challenging Industry Margins

The Ethanol Group earned pretax income of $0.9 million in the third quarter compared to the $10.4 million of pretax income it earned in the same period in 2018.

Higher corn basis compressed margins, especially at the three eastern plants.

The group continues to upgrade its production technology to gain additional efficiency.

Third party ethanol trading again increased sales volumes and margins.

The group began producing ethanol, DDGs and corn oil from ELEMENT in August. Production continues to ramp up, with additional higher margin products being introduced in mid-2020.

The merger of the Albion, Clymers, Greenville and Denison plant entities into The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC was completed on October 1. The merger will result in consolidation reporting of the group's entire operations and a sizable one-time gain in the fourth quarter. ELEMENT remains a separate consolidated joint venture of The Andersons, Inc. with ICM, Inc.

Plant Nutrient Group Loss Narrows Year Over Year

The Plant Nutrient Group recorded a pretax loss of $7.4 million in the third quarter, a modest improvement on the pretax loss of $8.0 million in the prior year period.

Volumes were up, largely on primary nutrients and at the farm centers, which was reflective of the delayed planting season.

Margins per ton were somewhat lower due to product mix.

Inventory carrying costs increased year over year due to reduced spring planting.

The group's current quarter EBITDA was $0.9 million, a $0.8 million increase over 2018 third quarter results.

The group also sold its Auburn, Michigan, farm center in early October and expects to record a small gain on the sale in the fourth quarter.

Rail Group Results Highlighted by Steady Leasing Income

The Rail Group earned third quarter pretax income of $3.1 million compared to $5.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

Railcar leasing income fell on continuing headwinds in the sand and ethanol markets.

Income from car sales was significantly lower due to fewer direct and scrap car sales and lower scrap rates.

Service and other pretax income fell somewhat due increased labor and benefits expenses.

The group's third quarter 2019 EBITDA of $16.1 million was comparable to third quarter 2018 EBITDA.

Other Net Company-Level Expenses Higher Due to 2018 Nonrecurring Gains

Third quarter 2019 unallocated net company-level expenses were higher compared to adjusted third quarter 2018 results due to some nonrecurring gains recognized in 2018. Specifically, the company recorded pretax gains of $5.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, from several Maumee Ventures investments.

Provision for Income Taxes Includes Sizable Research and Development Tax Credits

The company's third quarter income tax provision includes a tax benefit of approximately $3.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for federal research and development income tax credits that were mostly related to the construction of the ELEMENT biorefinery.

Adjustments Related to the Lansing Acquisition

The company will finalize its purchase price allocation by year end. The Trade Group adjusted its current quarter pretax results by $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for stock compensation expense and the company adjusted the third quarter 2018 pretax results by $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for expenses associated with the acquisition. As noted above, the Trade Group's current quarter pretax results are also impacted by $2.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, of incremental depreciation and amortization expense.

As it did in the first two quarters, the company has recast third quarter 2018 pretax income for the former Grain Group and the Ethanol Group to conform to segment reporting changes made in conjunction with the Lansing acquisition. The changes resulted in a reclassification of $1.3 million in pretax income from the Grain Group to the Ethanol Group. The company expects to make similar adjustments for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes adjusted pretax income, adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted pretax income, adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income or net income per share as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(Unaudited)































Three months ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,982,755

$ 685,579

$ 6,284,588

$ 2,232,720 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 1,873,614

631,715

5,905,055

2,024,677 Gross profit 109,141

53,864

379,533

208,043 Operating, administrative and general expenses 107,118

65,986

327,385

190,096 Asset impairment -

-

3,081

6,272 Interest expense 13,975

5,176

45,613

20,000 Other income:













Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates (3,728)

7,225

(2,367)

20,601 Other income, net 2,598

6,434

6,649

10,949 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,082)

(3,639)

7,736

23,225 Income tax provision (benefit) (7,212)

(1,764)

(1,657)

5,668 Net income (loss) (5,870)

(1,875)

9,393

17,557 Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1,633)

223

(2,265)

(175) Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ (4,237)

$ (2,098)

$ 11,658

$ 17,732















Per common share:













Basic earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.36

$ 0.63 Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.35

$ 0.62

The Andersons, Inc.













Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.







(Unaudited)































Three months ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ (4,237)

$ (2,098)

$ 11,658

$ 17,732 Items impacting other income, net of tax:













One time acquisition costs (17)

2,597

5,192

2,597 Transaction related stock compensation 1,933

-

5,504

- Asset impairment -

-

2,311

- Total adjusting items, net of tax 1,916

2,597

13,007

2,597 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ (2,321)

$ 499

$ 24,665

$ 20,329















Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.35

$ 0.62















Impact on diluted earnings per share 0.06

0.09

0.40

0.09 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.07)

$ 0.02

$ 0.75

$ 0.71

The Andersons, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)





















(in thousands) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018 Assets









Current assets:









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 21,299

$ 22,593

$ 16,820 Accounts receivable, net 523,110

207,285

206,380 Inventories 741,086

690,804

490,331 Commodity derivative assets – current 120,510

51,421

76,861 Other current assets 82,197

50,703

58,374 Assets held for sale 573

392

29,527 Total current assets 1,488,775

1,023,198

878,293 Other assets:









Commodity derivative assets – noncurrent 1,943

480

766 Other assets, net 336,471

127,503

132,928 Right of use asset, net 70,773

-

- Equity method investments 117,348

242,326

240,350

526,535

370,309

374,044 Rail Group assets leased to others, net 565,746

521,785

464,776 Property, plant and equipment, net 703,396

476,711

434,505 Total assets $ 3,284,452

$ 2,392,003

$ 2,151,618











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 138,249

$ 205,000

$ 132,000 Trade and other payables 594,708

462,535

344,406 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 35,274

32,533

38,242 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 67,606

32,647

91,403 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 162,749

79,046

68,925 Current maturities of long-term debt 66,899

21,589

15,677 Total current liabilities 1,065,485

833,350

690,653











Right of use liability 47,299

-

- Other long-term liabilities 40,927

32,184

30,615 Commodity derivative liabilities – noncurrent 1,960

889

2,548 Employee benefit plan obligations 21,311

22,542

25,356 Long-term debt, less current maturities 968,117

496,187

437,280 Deferred income taxes 128,003

130,087

122,523 Total liabilities 2,273,102

1,515,239

1,308,975 Total equity 1,011,350

876,764

842,643 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,284,452

$ 2,392,003

$ 2,151,618

The Andersons, Inc.





















Segment Data





















(Unaudited)













































(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 1,580,157

$ 254,055

$ 109,446

$ 39,097

$ -

$ 1,982,755 Gross profit 74,752

6,710

15,851

11,828

-

109,141 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (98)

(3,630)

-

-

-

(3,728) Other income (expense), net 876

417

510

854

(59)

2,598 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,001)

(684)

(7,440)

3,137

(6,094)

(13,082) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(1,633)

-

-

-

(1,633) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (2,001)

$ 949

$ (7,440)

$ 3,137

$ (6,094)

$ (11,449)























Three months ended September 30, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 342,610

$ 195,669

$ 104,188

$ 43,112

$ -

$ 685,579 Gross profit 15,791

7,781

15,542

14,750

-

53,864 Equity in earnings of affiliates 2,412

4,813

-

-

-

7,225 Other income, net 92

553

626

220

4,943

6,434 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,914)

10,576

(7,976)

5,732

(2,057)

(3,639) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

223

-

-

-

223 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (9,914)

$ 10,353

$ (7,976)

$ 5,732

$ (2,057)

$ (3,862)















































Nine months ended September 30, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 4,944,483

$ 708,029

$ 508,548

$ 123,528

$ -

$ 6,284,588 Gross profit 246,587

14,830

75,583

42,533

-

379,533 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (1,843)

(524)

-

-

-

(2,367) Other income, net 1,706

695

1,647

1,392

1,209

6,649 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,268

3,904

4,534

10,629

(15,599)

7,736 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(2,265)

-

-

-

(2,265) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 4,268

$ 6,169

$ 4,534

$ 10,629

$ (15,599)

$ 10,001























Nine months ended September 30, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 983,737

$ 571,090

$ 542,911

$ 134,982

$ -

$ 2,232,720 Gross profit 74,903

17,334

74,946

40,860

-

208,043 Equity in earnings of affiliates 9,909

10,692

-

-

-

20,601 Other income, net 615

1,741

1,900

911

5,782

10,949 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,453)

20,528

8,239

10,645

(13,734)

23,225 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest -

(175)

-

-

-

(175) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (2,453)

$ 20,703

$ 8,239

$ 10,645

$ (13,734)

$ 23,400























(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each Group is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income (loss).

The Andersons, Inc.





















Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















(unaudited)





































































(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2019





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,001)

$ (684)

$ (7,440)

$ 3,137

$ (6,094)

$ (13,082) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(1,633)

-

-

-

(1,633) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (2,001)

949

(7,440)

3,137

(6,094)

(11,449) Interest expense 7,868

210

1,831

4,211

(145)

13,975 Depreciation and amortization 12,487

6,907

6,485

8,713

2,849

37,441 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 18,354

$ 8,066

$ 876

$ 16,061

$ (3,390)

$ 39,967 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



















- One time acquisition costs (23)

-

-

-

-

(23) Transaction related stock compensation 2,577

-

-

-

-

2,577 Asset impairment -

-

-

-

-

- Total adjusting items 2,554

-

-

-

-

2,554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,908

$ 8,066

$ 876

$ 16,061

$ (3,390)

$ 42,521























Three months ended September 30, 2018





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ (9,914)

$ 10,576

$ (7,976)

$ 5,732

$ (2,057)

$ (3,639) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

223

-

-

-

223 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (9,914)

10,353

(7,976)

5,732

(2,057)

(3,862) Interest expense 2,126

(784)

1,315

2,602

(83)

5,176 Depreciation and amortization 4,118

1,533

6,761

7,385

2,931

22,728 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ (3,670)

$ 11,102

$ 100

$ 15,719

$ 791

$ 24,042 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















One time acquisition costs -

-

-

-

3,463

3,463 Transaction related stock compensation -

-

-

-

-

- Asset impairment -

-

-

-

-

- Total adjusting items -

-

-

-

3,463

3,463 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,670)

$ 11,102

$ 100

$ 15,719

$ 4,254

$ 27,505























Nine months ended September 30, 2019





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,268

$ 3,904

$ 4,534

$ 10,629

$ (15,599)

$ 7,736 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(2,265)

-

-

-

(2,265) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 4,268

6,169

4,534

10,629

(15,599)

10,001 Interest expense 29,027

(1,520)

6,478

12,071

(443)

45,613 Depreciation and amortization 37,523

7,094

19,778

25,377

8,624

98,396 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 70,818

$ 11,743

$ 30,790

$ 48,077

$ (7,418)

$ 154,010 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















One time acquisition costs 6,922

-

-

-

-

6,922 Transaction related stock compensation 7,339

-

-

-

-

7,339 Asset impairment 3,081

-

-

-

-

3,081 Total adjusting items 17,342

-

-

-

-

17,342 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,160

$ 11,743

$ 30,790

$ 48,077

$ (7,418)

$ 171,352























Nine months ended September 30, 2018





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,453)

$ 20,528

$ 8,239

$ 10,645

$ (13,734)

$ 23,225 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(175)

-

-

-

(175) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (2,453)

20,703

8,239

10,645

(13,734)

23,400 Interest expense 9,018

(1,098)

4,397

7,688

(5)

20,000 Depreciation and amortization 12,261

4,559

20,257

21,673

9,210

67,960 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 18,826

$ 24,164

$ 32,893

$ 40,006

$ (4,529)

$ 111,360 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















One time acquisition costs -

-

-

-

3,463

3,463 Transaction related stock compensation -

-

-

-

-

- Asset impairment -

-

-

-

-

- Total adjusting items -

-

-

-

3,463

3,463 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,826

$ 24,164

$ 32,893

$ 40,006

$ (1,066)

$ 114,823

