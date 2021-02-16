The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

News provided by

The Andersons, Inc.

Feb 16, 2021, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $16.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $19.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.
  • Trade reported pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million on improved merchandising results.
  • Ethanol reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million that included a $6.6 million non-cash mark-to-market charge.
  • Plant Nutrient completed its best year since 2014 as it recorded pretax income of $3.2 million for the quarter. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $85.0 million was comparable year over year despite significant pandemic impacts.

"I am very excited about the recent strong, demand-driven rally in grain and fertilizer markets and what it means for U.S. agriculture and The Andersons," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We have already participated in multi-year highs in grain elevation margins, and have benefited from strong export demand. Fertilizer demand was strong throughout the fourth quarter. With more planted corn acres in the forecast, it looks like strong fertilizer demand will continue."

"We improved our fourth quarter results modestly year over year, and our outlook for 2021 has improved," continued Bowe. "Our Trade income was up substantially on strong merchandising results from our diverse commodity portfolio, and Plant Nutrient's full-year results nearly doubled. Our Ethanol business benefited from the launch of our new high-protein feed products. Finally, Rail remained profitable despite weak railcar demand.

"We continue to benefit greatly from the complementary trading business we acquired in early 2019 and have since successfully integrated. We continue to focus on creating a leaner cost structure, having taken approximately $40 million of cost out of the business in the last two years. In addition to opportunities in the Trade and Plant Nutrient segments, a recovery in the ethanol and rail markets should lead to significant year-over-year increases in EBITDA. In short, we are pleased to see the strength in ag markets and look forward to better financial performance ahead."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Variance

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to
the Company1

$

24.1

$

21.4

$

2.7

$

(2.5)

$

31.4

$

(33.9)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)
Attributable to the Company1,2

28.4

23.7

4.7

10.6

51.0

(40.4)

     Trade2

29.3

17.6

11.7

28.9

37.6

(8.7)

     Ethanol1,2

(3.5)

8.1

(11.6)

(25.4)

15.9

(41.3)

     Plant Nutrient2

3.2

3.9

(0.7)

16.0

8.4

7.6

     Rail2

2.0

4.5

(2.5)

5.5

15.1

(9.6)

     Other2

(2.6)

(10.4)

7.8

(14.4)

(26.0)

11.6

Net Income Attributable to the
Company1

16.0

6.6

9.4

7.7

18.3

(10.6)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to
the Company1,2

19.4

18.4

1.0

2.9

43.0

(40.1)

Diluted EPS

0.48

0.19

0.29

0.23

0.55

(0.32)

Adjusted Diluted EPS2

0.59

0.55

0.04

0.09

1.30

(1.21)

EBITDA2

83.5

82.2

1.3

215.4

234.0

(18.6)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

85.0

$

84.5

$

0.5

$

225.7

$

253.6

$

(27.9)


1

Reflects amounts attributable to the company and excludes losses attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $1.3 million in Q4 2020,
$1.0 million in Q4 2019, $21.9 million for the full year 2020 and $3.2 million for the full year 2019. See appendix for non-GAAP
explanations and reconciliations.

2 

Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"We continued to generate strong operating cash flows and remained disciplined in our capital spending during the fourth quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We were well-prepared for the need for short-term working capital funding as commodity prices spiked during the quarter and into early 2021. We were pleased with the progress we made in 2020 to reduce long-term debt, which remains a priority."

The company generated $74.6 million and $73.0 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full years 2020 and 2019, the company generated $200.9 million and $192.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes, respectively.

The company spent $16.6 million net of proceeds from asset sales on capital projects during the fourth quarter and spent $86.8 million net of proceeds from asset sales for the full year 2020, well beneath its self-imposed $100 million ceiling. 

Working capital, readily marketable inventory and short-term debt each increased year over year due to the significant increase in commodity prices. While the company has been able to maintain adequate liquidity, it recently increased its short-term borrowing capacity by $250 million to further ensure adequate liquidity and accommodate further volatility and related opportunities in 2021.  

Finally, despite all the challenges it faced during 2020, the company reduced long-term debt by approximately $100 million and remains focused on additional reductions of $200 to $250 million by the end of 2023.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Records Higher Results Driven by Continued Strong Merchandising Income

Trade recorded pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to a pretax loss of $19.9 million and adjusted pretax income of $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary difference between reported and adjusted income in 2019 was attributable to approximately $40 million in asset and investment impairment charges.

Income from commodity merchandising rose by more than one-third year over year, besting an already strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019. The performance of the segment's asset-based businesses declined, as income from both storing and handling grain decreased.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, up approximately 23 percent over fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million. Its full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from $123.4 million in 2019 to $95.5 million in 2020, primarily as a result of fewer wheat opportunities and the remaining impact of the poor 2019 harvest in the Eastern Corn Belt.

Ethanol Results Decline on Big Decrease in Crush Margins and Large Mark-to-Market Charge

The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $8.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Production volumes in the quarter were flat year over year. The business benefited from execution of its high-protein feed strategy as well as higher DDG and corn oil prices. The ethanol and vegetable oil trading businesses also posted comparatively better results due to improved margins and higher volumes.

Ethanol board crush margins were 25 cents lower year over year and were driven by rising corn prices that were only partially mitigated by higher ethanol prices. Strong operating performance at the plants helped offset the impact of the lower crush margins. The segment also recorded a $6.6 million non-cash, mark-to-market charge during the quarter that is expected to reverse in 2021. 

Ethanol recorded adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million.

Plant Nutrient Closes out Strong Year; Rail Records Modest Income

Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted pretax income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $3.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Tons sold were up across all major product lines, but especially in Ag Supply Chain. Margin per ton declined moderately, most notably in Engineered Granules. The business continued to benefit from disciplined working capital and expense management.

Plant Nutrient's current quarter adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million compared to 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted EBITDA of $47.2 million in 2020 and $42.3 million in 2019 as planting and harvest conditions were much improved year over year.

Rail recorded adjusted fourth quarter pretax income of $2.0 million compared to $4.5 million of adjusted pretax income in the same period of the prior year. Lower income from railcar sales accounted for the majority of the shortfall.

Rail's fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million. Full-year 2020 EBITDA was $55.7 million, a 15 percent decrease from 2019 results, primarily due to lower leasing income.

Full-Year Provision for Income Taxes Includes CARES Act Benefits

The company's full-year income tax provision included additional CARES Act tax benefits of approximately $14.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. The company has excluded these benefits from its adjusted net income. At year-end, the company had received $1.7 million of an anticipated total of $39.3 million in CARES Act refunds. The company expects to receive the remaining $37.6 million in 2021, and has removed that amount from cash from operations before working capital changes.

The company's reported effective income tax rate continued to be substantially impacted by the income or loss earned by the noncontrolling interests, which may result in highly variable effective tax rates in future periods.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2019 income tax provisions included tax expense of approximately $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, related to nondeductible Canadian losses on the company's investment in Thompsons Limited that it excluded from its adjusted net income. In addition, the company's fourth quarter 2019 income tax provision included a tax benefit of approximately $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for federal research and development income tax credits.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 9267363). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cintwfki. Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call will be available at www.andersonsinc.com under the heading "Investors."    

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted pretax income attributable to the company, net income attributable to the company, adjusted net income attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income, net income per share and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,542,917

$

1,885,603

$

8,208,436

$

8,170,191

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,409,226

1,747,244

7,803,514

7,652,299

Gross profit

133,691

138,359

404,922

517,892

Operating, administrative and general expenses

105,792

109,457

399,207

436,842

Asset impairment



38,131



41,212

Interest expense, net

13,292

14,078

51,275

59,691

Other income, net:






Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates, net

410

(4,992)

638

(7,359)

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net



36,287



35,214

Other income, net

7,751

12,387

20,448

20,109

Income (loss) before income taxes

22,768

20,375

(24,474)

28,111

Income tax expense (benefit)

8,119

14,708

(10,259)

13,051

Net income (loss)

14,649

5,667

(14,215)

15,060

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests

(1,342)

(982)

(21,925)

(3,247)

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,991

$

6,649

$

7,710

$

18,307








Per common share:






Basic earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
common shareholders

$

0.48

$

0.20

$

0.23

$

0.56

Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
common shareholders

$

0.48

$

0.19

$

0.23

$

0.55

The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets


Current assets:


  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

29,123

$

54,895

  Accounts receivable, net

659,834

536,367

  Inventories

1,300,693

1,170,536

  Commodity derivative assets - current

320,706

107,863

  Other current assets

106,053

75,681

Total current assets

2,416,409

1,945,342

Other assets:


Goodwill

135,709

135,360

Other intangible assets, net

142,940

175,312

Right of use assets, net

56,031

76,401

Other assets, net

49,907

45,610

Total other assets

384,587

432,683

Rail assets leased to others, net

591,946

584,298

Property, plant and equipment, net

879,179

938,418

Total assets

$

4,272,121

$

3,900,741




Liabilities and equity


Current liabilities:


  Short-term debt

$

403,703

$

147,031

  Trade and other payables

957,683

873,081

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

180,160

133,585

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

146,990

46,942

  Current maturities of long-term debt

75,475

62,899

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

167,671

176,381

Total current liabilities

1,931,682

1,439,919

Long-term lease liabilities

37,177

51,091

Long-term debt, less current maturities

916,540

1,016,248

Deferred income taxes

170,147

146,155

Other long-term liabilities

55,915

51,673

Total liabilities

3,111,461

2,705,086

Total equity

1,160,660

1,195,655

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,272,121

$

3,900,741

The Andersons, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating Activities






Net income (loss)

$

14,649

$

5,667

$

(14,215)

$

15,060

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

47,471

47,770

188,638

146,166

Bad debt expense

(1,007)

392

7,042

4,007

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends

(410)

4,777

(638)

7,671

Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net

825

(7,164)

(37)

(7,063)

Gains on sales of Rail assets and related leases, net

(474)

(2,607)

(649)

(4,122)

Stock based compensation expense

2,441

4,592

10,183

16,229

Deferred income tax

4,469

16,785

26,386

5,114

Inventory write-down

743



11,676


Asset impairment



38,131



41,212

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net



(35,214)



(35,214)

Other

5,931

(97)

10,072

3,540

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(126,550)

(3,392)

(128,502)

1,487

Inventories

(539,761)

(407,198)

(139,499)

(1,578)

Commodity derivatives

(112,596)

(8,228)

(115,170)

21,714

Other assets

(18,865)

11,715

(53,208)

30,497

Payables and other accrued expenses

452,911

363,008

123,489

103,842

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(270,223)

28,937

(74,432)

348,562

Investing Activities






Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired



47,042



(102,580)

Purchases of Rail assets

(1,481)

(36,813)

(27,739)

(105,254)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

2,303

8,908

10,077

18,090

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(17,733)

(39,872)

(77,147)

(165,223)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

524

29,766

11,112

30,617

Purchase of investments

(210)



(3,059)

(1,490)

Other



808



808

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(16,597)

9,839

(86,756)

(325,032)

Financing Activities






Net change in short-term borrowings

299,154

7,638

254,971

(278,824)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

258,000

110,896

471,906

922,594

Payments of long-term debt

(249,017)

(114,597)

(559,711)

(608,483)

Proceeds from noncontrolling interest owner

2,082



8,575

4,714

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner





(10,322)


Payments of debt issuance costs

(648)

(912)

(898)

(6,561)

Dividends paid

(5,770)

(5,547)

(23,004)

(22,118)

Other

(1,078)

(1,028)

(5,221)

(2,615)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

302,723

(3,550)

136,296

8,707

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(473)

(1,630)

(880)

65

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

15,430

33,596

(25,772)

32,302

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,693

21,299

54,895

22,593

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

29,123

$

54,895

$

29,123

$

54,895

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,991

$

6,649

$

7,710

$

18,307

Items impacting other income, net of tax:






Transaction related stock compensation

946

1,998

4,206

9,337

Severance costs

528



6,091


Termination of interest rate derivatives and debt fees

2,849



2,849


One time acquisition costs



2,158



8,007

Asset impairment including equity method investments



43,097



46,178

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net



(36,287)



(35,214)

Gain on sales of assets



(8,646)



(8,646)

Income tax impact of adjustments (a)

(962)

9,386

(17,924)

5,051

Total adjusting items, net of tax

3,361

11,706

(4,778)

24,713

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

19,352

$

18,355

$

2,932

$

43,020








Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
common shareholders

$

0.48

$

0.19

$

0.23

$

0.55








Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11

$

0.36

$

(0.14)

$

0.75

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.59

$

0.55

$

0.09

$

1.30


(a)

Income tax adjustments include $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in 2020 year to date. Quarter to date income
tax adjustments due to CARES Act benefits were de minimus.


Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

 Ethanol

 Plant
Nutrient

 Rail

 Other

 Total

Three months ended December 31, 2020










Net income (loss)

$

28,337

$

(4,795)

$

3,187

$

(867)

$

(11,213)

$

14,649

Interest expense (income)

5,350

1,553

1,270

5,459

(340)

13,292

Tax provision









8,119

8,119

Depreciation and amortization

11,149

19,438

6,386

8,903

1,595

47,471

EBITDA

44,836

16,196

10,843

13,495

(1,839)

83,531

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related stock compensation

946









946

Severance Costs









528

528

Total adjusting items

946







528

1,474

Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,782

$

16,196

$

10,843

$

13,495

$

(1,311)

$

85,005












Three months ended December 31, 2019










Net income (loss)

$

(19,938)

$

42,098

$

4,625

$

4,461

$

(25,579)

$

5,667

Interest expense (income)

6,103

2,175

1,476

4,415

(91)

14,078

Tax provision









14,708

14,708

Depreciation and amortization

13,450

16,633

6,207

8,745

2,735

47,770

EBITDA

(385)

60,906

12,308

17,621

(8,227)

82,223

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Acquisition costs

833

1,325







2,158

Transaction related stock compensation

1,998









1,998

Asset impairments including equity method investments

40,420



2,175



502

43,097

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net



(36,287)







(36,287)

Gain on sales of assets

(5,702)



(2,944)





(8,646)

Total adjusting items

37,549

(34,962)

(769)



502

2,320

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,164

$

25,944

$

11,539

$

17,621

$

(7,725)

$

84,543
























(in thousands)

Trade

 Ethanol

 Plant
Nutrient

 Rail

 Other

 Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020










Net income (loss)

$

24,687

$

(47,338)

$

16,015

$

2,607

$

(10,186)

$

(14,215)

Interest expense (income)

21,974

7,461

5,805

17,491

(1,456)

51,275

Tax benefit









(10,259)

(10,259)

Depreciation and amortization

44,627

73,224

25,407

35,573

9,807

188,638

EBITDA

91,288

33,347

47,227

55,671

(12,094)

215,439

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related stock compensation

4,206









4,206

Severance Costs









6,091

6,091

Total adjusting items

4,206







6,091

10,297

Adjusted EBITDA

$

95,494

$

33,347

$

47,227

$

55,671

$

(6,003)

$

225,736












Twelve months ended December 31, 2019










Net income (loss)

$

(17,328)

$

47,660

$

9,159

$

15,090

$

(39,521)

$

15,060

Interest expense (income)

34,843

943

7,954

16,486

(535)

59,691

Tax provision









13,051

13,051

Depreciation and amortization

50,973

23,727

25,985

34,122

11,359

146,166

EBITDA

68,488

72,330

43,098

65,698

(15,646)

233,968

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Acquisition costs

6,682

1,325







8,007

Transaction related stock compensation

9,337









9,337

Asset impairments including equity method investments

43,501



2,175



502

46,178

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net

1,073

(36,287)







(35,214)

Gain on sales of assets

(5,702)



(2,944)





(8,646)

Total adjusting items

54,891

(34,962)

(769)



502

19,662

Adjusted EBITDA

$

123,379

$

37,368

$

42,329

$

65,698

$

(15,144)

$

253,630

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2020










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,979,272

$

373,517

$

155,514

$

34,614

$



$

2,542,917

Gross profit

90,796

2,562

30,623

9,710



133,691

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net

410









410

Other income, net

5,089

1,330

339

342

651

7,751

Income (loss) before income taxes

28,337

(4,795)

3,187

(867)

(3,094)

22,768

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(1,342)







(1,342)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable
to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

28,337

$

(3,453)

$

3,187

$

(867)

$

(3,094)

$

24,110

Adjustments to income (loss) before income
taxes (b)

946





2,849

528

4,323

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

29,283

$

(3,453)

$

3,187

$

1,982

$

(2,566)

$

28,433












Three months ended December 31, 2019










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,391,151

$

312,860

$

138,182

$

43,410

$



$

1,885,603

Gross profit

87,652

12,594

23,521

14,592



138,359

Equity in losses of affiliates, net

(4,992)









(4,992)

Other income, net (c)

8,365

36,503

3,256

191

359

48,674

Income (loss) before income taxes

(19,938)

42,098

4,625

4,461

(10,871)

20,375

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(982)







(982)

Income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(19,938)

$

43,080

$

4,625

$

4,461

$

(10,871)

$

21,357

Adjustments to income (loss) before income
taxes (b)

37,549

(34,962)

(769)



502

2,320

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

17,611

$

8,118

$

3,856

$

4,461

$

(10,369)

$

23,677


(a)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising
revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and
long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b)

Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the
Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. 2020 adjustment to the Rail segment relates to the termination of interest rate derivatives
and debt fees which were recorded in Interest expense, net and can be found in the reconciliation to adjusted net income table.

(c) 

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment within the Ethanol segment is included in Other income, net for the three months ended
December 31, 2019.
























(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,141,402

$

1,260,259

$

662,959

$

143,816

$



$

8,208,436

Gross profit

278,216

(18,267)

106,248

38,725



404,922

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net

638









638

Other income, net

11,954

2,795

1,274

2,885

1,540

20,448

Income (loss) before income taxes

24,687

(47,338)

16,015

2,607

(20,445)

(24,474)

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(21,925)







(21,925)

Income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

24,687

$

(25,413)

$

16,015

$

2,607

$

(20,445)

$

(2,549)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income
taxes (b)

4,206





2,849

6,091

13,146

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

28,893

$

(25,413)

$

16,015

$

5,456

$

(14,354)

$

10,597












Twelve months ended December 31, 2019










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,144,526

$

1,211,997

$

646,730

$

166,938

$



$

8,170,191

Gross profit

329,096

32,567

99,104

57,125



517,892

Equity in losses of affiliates, net

(6,835)

(524)







(7,359)

Other income, net (c) 

10,070

37,199

4,903

1,583

1,568

55,323

Income (loss) before income taxes

(17,328)

47,660

9,159

15,090

(26,470)

28,111

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(3,247)







(3,247)

Income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(17,328)

$

50,907

$

9,159

$

15,090

$

(26,470)

$

31,358

Adjustments to income (loss) before income
taxes (b)

54,891

(34,962)

(769)



502

19,662

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

37,563

$

15,945

$

8,390

$

15,090

$

(25,968)

$

51,020

(a)

 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising
revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term
assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b)

Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the
reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. 2020 adjustment to the Rail segment relates to the termination of interest rate derivatives and
debt fees which were recorded in Interest expense, net and can be found in the reconciliation to adjusted net income table.

(c)

Gains and losses from remeasurements of equity method investments within the Ethanol and Trade segments are included in Other income, net for
the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(270,223)

$

28,937

$

(74,432)

$

348,562

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Accounts receivable

(126,550)

(3,392)

(128,502)

1,487

Inventories

(539,761)

(407,198)

(139,499)

(1,578)

Commodity derivatives

(112,596)

(8,228)

(115,170)

21,714

Other assets

(18,865)

11,715

(53,208)

30,497

Payables and accrued expenses

452,911

363,008

123,489

103,842

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(344,861)

(44,095)

(312,890)

155,962

Less: changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable





(37,564)


Cash from operations before working capital changes

$

74,638

$

73,032

$

200,894

$

192,600

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes
in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in
accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in)
operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance
as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and
improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to
replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

For further information: John Kraus, Director, Investor Relations, Phone: 419-891-6544, E-mail: [email protected], http://www.andersonsinc.com

Related Links

http://www.andersonsinc.com

Organization Profile

The Andersons, Inc.