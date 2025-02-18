The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Full year net income attributable to The Andersons of $114 million , or $3.32 per diluted share, and $117 million , or $3.40 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis

Fourth quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $45 million , or $1.31 per diluted share, and $47 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis

Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million for the year, and $117 million for the fourth quarter

Trade reported record fourth quarter pretax income of $54 million on solid operations

Renewables reported pretax income of $25 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $16 million on efficient plant performance and solid merchandising

Strong balance sheet; healthy cash flows result in a cash balance of $562 million

"Trade had an excellent fourth quarter, with an early harvest, where we were able to accumulate higher-than-normal quality grain at good basis values. We also saw some improved merchandising opportunities and good results in our premium ingredients business. We are integrating Skyland Grain, LLC locations into our trade flows and this report includes two months of results from that recent investment. Renewables also had a very solid quarter but could not duplicate 2023 despite record ethanol production due to lower ethanol prices and co-product values. In Nutrient & Industrial, we had year-over-year improvement led by our manufactured product lines that helped offset soft ag supply chain results due to limited farmer engagement," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "In these changing ag markets, I'm proud of our team."

"Looking forward, we see continued regulatory and geopolitical uncertainties coupled with potentially challenging agricultural economics. We also see signs of opportunity. We currently expect a significant increase in planted corn acres and continuing strong ethanol exports. Our mix of North American agribusiness and ethanol production assets along with our strength in merchandising, positions us well to withstand downward pressures from these market shifts," added Krueger. "In addition to the recent Skyland Grain investment, we are making progress on several longer-term capital investments that will enhance future results. We also continue to actively pursue growth in the Renewables space, both by lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants as well as evaluating expansion and acquisition opportunities. In December, we announced some changes to improve the alignment of our commercial teams to serve our customers even better, gain operational efficiencies, and continue to drive growth. We are excited about the new Agribusiness and Renewables teams and are working hard to achieve our growth strategy."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Variance YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Variance Pretax Income $ 67.3 $ 91.8 $ (24.5) $ 200.8 $ 169.6 $ 31.2 Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 58.2 64.5 (6.3) 144.1 138.2 5.9 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 60.6 68.4 (7.8) 146.7 159.1 (12.4) Trade1 53.6 47.0 6.6 94.6 83.3 11.3 Renewables1 16.0 32.7 (16.7) 79.8 97.7 (17.9) Nutrient & Industrial1 3.5 2.1 1.4 18.9 25.7 (6.8) Other1 (12.5) (13.4) 0.9 (46.6) (47.7) 1.1 Net Income Attributable to the Company 45.1 51.2 (6.1) 114.0 101.2 12.8 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 46.9 54.6 (7.7) 116.7 118.3 (1.6) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.31 1.49 (0.18) 3.32 2.94 0.38 Adjusted EPS1 1.36 1.59 (0.23) 3.40 3.44 (0.04) EBITDA1 113.7 131.2 (17.5) 360.3 341.5 18.8 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 116.5 $ 135.1 $ (18.6) $ 363.4 $ 405.1 $ (41.7)















1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continued to generate solid operating cash flows into the fourth quarter. Our cash flows and lower commodity prices resulted in a cash position of more than $560 million at the end of the year. In addition, our debt remains at a modest level, inclusive of debt acquired as part of the Skyland Grain investment," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times is still well below our stated target of 2.5 times. We were pleased to be able to deploy more capital during the quarter and anticipate increased spending on some of the previously announced growth projects in 2025."

The company generated $269 million and $251 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and generated $100 million and $122 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

For the full years of 2024 and 2023, the company generated $332 million and $947 million in cash from operating activities, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes for the same years was $323 million and $330 million even with the changing ag markets.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Posts Record Fourth Quarter Driven by Solid Operations

Trade recorded pretax income and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $54 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $44 million and adjusted pretax income of $47 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Solid elevation margins and space income in core grain assets on an early and robust harvest drove results. The merchandising businesses realized improvements over the prior year, despite limited volatility in the grain markets. The premium ingredients business had another consistent and profitable quarter.

The portfolio mix of assets, ingredients, and merchandising businesses provides a solid foundation to benefit from large crops and carry markets, as well as tight, demand-driven markets. With a lower-than-expected corn carryout at the end of the year, an inverse has returned to the corn markets, which could result in an increase in corn acres planted and increased volatility in 2025. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $76 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $62 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $161 million in 2024, compared to $155 million in 2023.

Renewables Reports Solid Quarter on Efficient Operations

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $25 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $16 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $60 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter results were down from a prior year record, as ethanol board crush margins were down $0.16/gallon and co-product values traded lower on reduced corn prices and weaker corn oil values. Partially offsetting these headwinds, the four ethanol plants continued to run efficiently, with record fourth quarter production, and reduced input cost, including lower corn basis of $0.09/gallon year-over-year. Third-party ethanol merchandising also saw improved profitability in 2024.

While spot ethanol crush margins are generally seasonally soft in the first quarter, a portion of first quarter volumes have been hedged at favorable levels. While there remains regulatory uncertainty, elevated export demand, upcoming planned maintenance in the industry, and the spring driving rebound should all support improved plant economics. Co-product values may also see improvement as there has been a recent rebound in corn values.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2023 fourth quarter EBITDA of $73 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $189 million in 2024, compared to $230 million 2023.

Nutrient & Industrial Shows Improvement on Prior Year

Nutrient & Industrial recorded pretax income and pretax income attributable to the company of $3 million in the fourth quarter, an improvement from the prior year. The increased results are primarily due to improvements in manufactured products and one-time prior year expenses that did not repeat. Core agriculture product lines were down year-over-year on softer industry fundamentals. With high yields during harvest pulling more nutrients from the soil and an expected increase in corn acres planted, there may be an opportunity for increased volume in 2025.

Nutrient & Industrial's current quarter EBITDA was $13 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11 million in 2023. For the full year, Nutrient & Industrial recorded EBITDA of $57 million in 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $62 million in 2023.

Income Taxes

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 20% for the fourth quarter and 15% for the year. This rate was impacted by the tax treatment of noncontrolling interests and federal tax credits; a significant portion are biofuel tax credits related to the production of cellulosic ethanol.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2025. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 3381023. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/k56MoWjneK8 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,123,138

$ 3,213,000

$ 11,257,548

$ 14,750,112 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,910,028

2,995,286

10,563,622

14,004,749 Gross profit 213,110

217,714

693,926

745,363 Operating, administrative and general expenses 147,154

132,712

503,620

492,260 Asset impairment —

—

—

87,156 Interest expense, net 10,266

8,101

31,760

46,867 Other income, net 11,560

14,860

42,211

50,483 Income before income taxes 67,250

91,761

200,757

169,563 Income tax provision 13,146

13,324

30,057

37,034 Net income 54,104

78,437

170,700

132,529 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,014

27,251

56,688

31,339 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 45,090

$ 51,186

$ 114,012

$ 101,190















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 1.32

$ 1.52

$ 3.35

$ 3.00 Diluted earnings: $ 1.31

$ 1.49

$ 3.32

$ 2.94

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 561,771

$ 643,854 Accounts receivable, net 764,550

762,549 Inventories 1,286,811

1,166,700 Commodity derivative assets – current 148,801

178,083 Other current assets 88,344

55,777 Total current assets 2,850,277

2,806,963 Other assets:





Goodwill 127,856

127,856 Other intangible assets, net 69,345

85,579 Right of use assets, net 104,630

54,234 Other assets, net 101,055

87,010 Total other assets 402,886

354,679 Property, plant and equipment, net 868,151

693,365 Total assets $ 4,121,314

$ 3,855,007







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 166,614

$ 43,106 Trade and other payables 1,047,436

1,055,473 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 194,025

187,054 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 59,766

90,849 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,139

27,561 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 227,192

232,288 Total current liabilities 1,731,172

1,636,331 Long-term lease liabilities 65,312

31,659 Long-term debt, less current maturities 608,151

562,960 Deferred income taxes 55,005

58,581 Other long-term liabilities 61,838

49,089 Total liabilities 2,521,478

2,338,620 Total equity 1,599,836

1,516,387 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,121,314

$ 3,855,007

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities













Net income $ 54,104

$ 78,437

$ 170,700

$ 132,529 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 36,178

31,306

127,804

125,106 Bad debt expense, net 6,138

5,438

17,637

11,519 Stock-based compensation expense 3,611

3,493

13,629

12,857 Asset impairment —

—

—

87,156 Deferred federal income tax (1,997)

6,696

(2,911)

(1,596) Other 1,862

(10,535)

(3,595)

(16,341) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:













Accounts and notes receivable 32,279

62,705

35,777

468,968 Inventories (191,041)

(175,883)

87,906

572,235 Commodity derivatives (34,322)

12,027

15,005

111,506 Other current and non-current assets 31,326

4,481

(28,050)

6,529 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 330,673

232,498

(102,396)

(563,718) Net cash provided by operating activities 268,811

250,663

331,506

946,750 Investing Activities













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (19,611)

(313)

(29,172)

(24,698) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (55,957)

(41,725)

(149,187)

(150,443) Property insurance proceeds 2,918

4,999

12,137

7,499 Proceeds from sale of business —

—

—

10,318 Proceeds from sale of Rail assets —

—

—

2,871 Other 168

423

3,148

574 Net cash used in investing activities (72,482)

(36,616)

(163,074)

(153,879) Financing Activities













Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit (64,897)

27,456

(91,951)

(233,696) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 67,000

—

67,000

100,000 Payments of long-term debt (62,940)

(6,886)

(83,589)

(49,620) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (14,970)

(2,114)

(102,295)

(46,418) Dividends paid (6,807)

(6,602)

(26,273)

(25,373) Common stock repurchased (2,295)

—

(2,295)

(1,747) Payments of debt issuance costs (2,851)

—

(2,851)

— Value of shares withheld for taxes (4)

(3)

(8,105)

(6,630) Other —

2

—

(509) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (87,764)

11,853

(250,359)

(263,993) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (859)

(101)

(156)

(293) Increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 107,706

225,799

(82,083)

528,585 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 454,065

418,055

643,854

115,269 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 561,771

$ 643,854

$ 561,771

$ 643,854

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 54,104

$ 78,437

$ 170,700

$ 132,529 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,014

27,251

56,688

31,339 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 45,090

51,186

114,012

101,190 Adjustments:













Transaction related compensation 2,536

3,212

11,104

7,818 Insurance recoveries (4,446)

—

(9,650)

(16,080) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(3,117)

(6,544) Acquisition costs 2,738

—

2,738

— (Gain) loss on cost method investment 1,535

—

1,535

(4,798) Asset impairment —

—

—

45,413 Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(5,643) Goodwill impairment —

686

—

686 Income tax impact of adjustments1 (590)

(520)

42

(3,775) Total adjusting items, net of tax 1,773

3,378

2,652

17,077 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 46,863

$ 54,564

$ 116,664

$ 118,267















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.31

$ 1.49

$ 3.32

$ 2.94















Impact on diluted earnings per share $ 0.05

$ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.50 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.36

$ 1.59

$ 3.40

$ 3.44





1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation, certain acquisition costs, and goodwill impairments in both 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,222,762

$ 713,958

$ 186,418

$ —

$ 3,123,138 Gross profit 146,976

35,479

30,655

—

213,110 Operating, administrative and general expenses 95,504

10,901

27,811

12,938

147,154 Other income (loss), net 10,441

992

1,564

(1,437)

11,560 Income (loss) before income taxes 53,818

24,921

2,551

(14,040)

67,250 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,018

8,941

(945)

—

9,014 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 52,800

$ 15,980

$ 3,496

$ (14,040)

$ 58,236 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 828

—

—

1,535

2,363 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 53,628

$ 15,980

$ 3,496

$ (12,505)

$ 60,599



















Three months ended December 31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,212,434

$ 795,236

$ 205,330

$ —

$ 3,213,000 Gross profit 126,064

65,257

26,393

—

217,714 Operating, administrative and general expenses 88,097

7,933

24,091

12,591

132,712 Other income (loss), net 11,839

3,401

439

(819)

14,860 Income (loss) before income taxes 43,807

59,988

1,374

(13,408)

91,761 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

27,251

—

—

27,251 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 43,807

$ 32,737

$ 1,374

$ (13,408)

$ 64,510 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 3,212

—

686

—

3,898 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 47,019

$ 32,737

$ 2,060

$ (13,408)

$ 68,408





1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Trade segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (continued) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 7,622,077

$ 2,802,330

$ 833,141

$ —

$ 11,257,548 Gross profit 403,682

169,151

121,093

—

693,926 Operating, administrative and general expenses 316,390

35,493

103,238

48,499

503,620 Other income (loss), net 28,728

8,678

6,444

(1,639)

42,211 Income (loss) before income taxes 91,433

139,495

17,988

(48,159)

200,757 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,018

56,615

(945)

—

56,688 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 90,415

$ 82,880

$ 18,933

$ (48,159)

$ 144,069 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 4,192

(3,117)

—

1,535

2,610 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 94,607

$ 79,763

$ 18,933

$ (46,624)

$ 146,679



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 10,426,083

$ 3,380,632

$ 943,397

$ —

$ 14,750,112 Gross profit 409,950

202,397

133,016

—

745,363 Operating, administrative and general expenses 308,470

32,737

103,342

47,711

492,260 Other income, net 29,988

15,056

2,391

3,048

50,483 Income (loss) before income taxes 96,234

91,175

25,049

(42,895)

169,563 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

31,339

—

—

31,339 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 96,234

$ 59,836

$ 25,049

$ (42,895)

$ 138,224 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (12,942)

37,906

686

(4,798)

20,852 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 83,292

$ 97,742

$ 25,735

$ (47,693)

$ 159,076





1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Trade segment for the year ended December 31, 2024, and a $42.7 million difference in asset impairment expense in the Renewables segment for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 53,818

$ 24,921

$ 2,551

$ (27,186)

$ 54,104 Interest expense (income) 8,095

649

1,857

(335)

10,266 Tax provision —

—

—

13,146

13,146 Depreciation and amortization 12,559

14,079

8,585

955

36,178 EBITDA 74,472

39,649

12,993

(13,420)

113,694 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Acquisition costs 3,193

—

—

—

3,193 Transaction related compensation 2,536

—

—

—

2,536 Insurance recoveries (4,446)

—

—

—

(4,446) Loss on cost method investment —

—

—

1,535

1,535 Total adjusting items 1,283

—

—

1,535

2,818 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,755

$ 39,649

$ 12,993

$ (11,885)

$ 116,512



















Three months ended December 31, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 43,807

$ 59,988

$ 1,374

$ (26,732)

$ 78,437 Interest expense (income) 5,999

737

1,367

(2)

8,101 Tax provision —

—

—

13,324

13,324 Depreciation and amortization 9,450

12,184

7,750

1,922

31,306 EBITDA 59,256

72,909

10,491

(11,488)

131,168 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 3,212

—

—

—

3,212 Goodwill impairment —

—

686

—

686 Total adjusting items 3,212

—

686

—

3,898 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,468

$ 72,909

$ 11,177

$ (11,488)

$ 135,066



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 91,433

$ 139,495

$ 17,988

$ (78,216)

$ 170,700 Interest expense (income) 24,587

2,841

6,311

(1,979)

31,760 Tax provision —

—

—

30,057

30,057 Depreciation and amortization 40,505

49,705

32,488

5,106

127,804 EBITDA 156,525

192,041

56,787

(45,032)

360,321 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 11,104

—

—

—

11,104 Insurance recoveries (9,650)

—

—

—

(9,650) Acquisition costs 3,193

—

—

—

3,193 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

—

(3,117) Loss on cost method investment —

—

—

1,535

1,535 Total adjusting items 4,647

(3,117)

—

1,535

3,065 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,172

$ 188,924

$ 56,787

$ (43,497)

$ 363,386



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 96,234

$ 91,175

$ 25,049

$ (79,929)

$ 132,529 Interest expense (income) 35,234

6,385

7,016

(1,768)

46,867 Tax provision —

—

—

37,034

37,034 Depreciation and amortization 36,109

51,408

29,268

8,321

125,106 EBITDA 167,577

148,968

61,333

(36,342)

341,536 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Insurance recoveries (16,080)

—

—

—

(16,080) Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Transaction related compensation 7,818

—

—

—

7,818 Asset impairment including equity method investments 963

87,156

—

—

88,119 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Goodwill impairment —

—

686

—

686 Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Total adjusting items (12,942)

80,612

686

(4,798)

63,558 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,635

$ 229,580

$ 62,019

$ (41,140)

$ 405,094



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 268,811

$ 250,663

$ 331,506

$ 946,750 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:













Accounts receivable 32,279

62,705

35,777

468,968 Inventories (191,041)

(175,883)

87,906

572,235 Commodity derivatives (34,322)

12,027

15,005

111,506 Other current and non-current assets 31,326

4,481

(28,050)

6,529 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 330,673

232,498

(102,396)

(563,718) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 168,915

135,828

8,242

595,520 Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory recoveries —

—

—

(16,080) Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables —

7,270

—

(4,818) Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 99,896

$ 122,105

$ 323,264

$ 330,332



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

