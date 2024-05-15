The ambush of hidden fees

GATINEAU, QC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Saving money can be challenging these days. Especially when you are buying something you need, only to find that additional fees were tacked on.

Some companies offer low prices to attract consumers, but then add mandatory fees so that the prices are not attainable.

The mandatory fees can include:

processing fees

booking fees

cleaning fees

administrative fees

This practice is called drip pricing and is against the law unless the additional fixed charges or fees are imposed by the government, such as sales tax.

If that charge or fee is variable rather than being fixed, it could still raise concerns under the law.

Misleading claims like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers. They make it difficult to comparison shop and can lead you to make uninformed decisions.

Signs of drip pricing:

The price you see is not the price you pay.

you see is the price you The true total cost of a product or service is not displayed upfront. You shouldn't have to scroll down or read the fine print to find the total price of an item.

of a product or service is displayed You shouldn't have to scroll down or read the fine print to find the total price of an item. There are additional charges you weren't expecting. The only mandatory fees you should pay are the ones imposed by the government, such as sales tax.

If you come across one of these practices report it to the Competition Bureau.

The Competition Bureau enforces the Competition Act that addresses drip pricing. The Act has recently been amended to increase the penalties for misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.

Related Products

For general enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

Search for related information by keyword: Consumer products | Consumer protection | Consumers | Competition Bureau Canada | Canada | Business and industry | general public | news releases | Hon. François-Philippe Champagne

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]