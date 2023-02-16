The all-electric BMW i4 wins the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada's Car of the Year in Canada for 2023 - the first fully electric model to earn the title

Available in three variants: i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 xDrive.

All-electric driving range up to 484 km.

Base MSRP of $54,990 CAD.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) named the BMW i4 as the 2023 Canadian Car of the Year. After automotive journalists from across Canada named the all-electric sedan the Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023, it became a finalist for the coveted position, today becoming the first electric vehicle to ever win AJAC's top award.

BMW i4 M50 xDrive (CNW Group/BMW Group Canada)

The BMW i4 blends the functionality and space of the gran coupé design with the instantaneous power delivery of BMW's latest fifth generation eDrive. Class-leading driving dynamics and long-distance comfort, elegant design, uncompromising workmanship, cutting-edge user-vehicle interface and advanced infotainment and driving assistance technologies all combine to deliver a zero-emissions BMW worthy of the Ultimate Driving Experience moniker.

"Over the course of 2022, one in every six BMW vehicles purchased was electrified," stated David George, President and CEO, BMW Group Canada. "The BMW i4 has been particularly well-received. Its combination of driving performance, modern aesthetics, and refined luxury are exactly what consumers interested in electrified vehicles have been waiting for. We are honoured that Canada's automotive journalists feel as strongly about this exceptional vehicle as we do."

In Canada, the BMW i4 is available in three variants – the BMW i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40 and the i4 M50 xDrive – and has a base MSRP of $54,990 CAD. Both the i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40 are also eligible for Canadian federal incentives of up to $5,000. Depending on the variant and types of equipment selected, the i4 offers an all-electric driving range of up to 484 km.

Sustainability was an integral part of the development of the new BMW i4, from the sourcing of materials to the production of the i4 itself and to the recycling of its components in the future. Every step of the value chain was carefully looked at to reduce the carbon footprint of the i4 to the absolute lowest level possible.

Innovation is the history of our future. And BMW is not planning for a finish line. Because when innovation is about more than just the car, there's always something new to discover.

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 50 BMW automobile retail centres, 21 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.

