President and CEO, Marc-André Loiselle, said today that he is privileged to be able to participate in the evolution of Valleyfield's economic and industrial landscape, especially since the company has been established in the area for several decades and this strategic extension of the Perron Industrial Park is located right across the street from the company's facilities, which is a major logistical advantage.

"We are operating at full capacity in order to deliver in the near future this new facility of the expansion plans of this first 850 thousand square feet section which will be equipped with all the public utilities, starting with the water and sewer networks, including the rainwater recovery system", specified Mr. Loiselle, insisting on the fact that this constituted a great challenge for the company in terms of civil engineering work, a specialty that is one of the company's core competencies.

For the ALI Excavation Group, this project represents an important piece of the overall development plan of the industrial park which, at the end of the runway, will total an added development area of 3 million 200 thousand square feet.

"It is an honor and a privilege for the company to be able to leave its mark on one of the elements of the public urban heritage of the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield," he said, noting that the ALI Excavation Group was responsible for the creation and renewal of other important elements of the municipal territory.

For the company, which has been in existence for nearly 80 years, these mandates reflect the dynamism not only of the city, but of the entire Valleyfield region, which is undergoing a demographic explosion and economic growth with the successive arrival of numerous companies that see it as a tremendous opportunity to access major markets, with the presence of its many nearby access roads.

SOURCE Groupe ALI Excavation

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle, President and Chief Executive Officer; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636, [email protected]