The Alberta Insurance Council announces new CEO

EDMONTON, AB, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Insurance Council (AIC) is pleased to announce that Amina Deiab has been named the AIC's new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 22, 2024.

Deiab is a transformational leader with over twenty years of experience in the public and private sectors, including serving on and working with boards of directors for a decade. She also has extensive experience working at the intersection of large-scale economic development, strategy, energy policy, and governance in a number of leadership roles in the Government of Alberta.

Photo of new AIC CEO, Amina Deiab (CNW Group/Alberta Insurance Council)

"We are excited to have Amina take the helm and lead the AIC as it continues to fulfill its mission to protect Alberta insurance consumers through the licensing and regulating of insurance agents, brokers, and independent adjusters in the province," says Michael Ilnycky, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Alberta Insurance Council. "The AIC is on the exciting cusp of transformation and innovation as it strives to become an even more effective regulator, and we are confident that Amina's regulatory leadership experience and focus on risk and outcomes regulation will be instrumental to advancing the AIC and its services during this time of growth and opportunity.

"We thank Darlene Hyde for her dedication and strong leadership as Interim CEO. Her commitment to the AIC and the insurance industry is a credit to her professionalism and expertise, and we appreciate her immense contributions during this transition."

As the new CEO of the AIC, Deiab will be responsible for overseeing AIC operations and providing strategic direction and leadership. Deiab was most recently the Founder of QED Inc, providing advice to boards, chairs, and executive teams to help them build effective corporate governance practices as a bedrock of organizational success. She also previously served as President & CEO of the Safety Codes Council; in that role, Deiab led a significant organizational transformation with a focus on transforming the organization to become a risk and outcomes-based regulator.

Deiab spent the first 15 years of her career in the private sector focused on business development across Canada and the U.S. She has also founded her own companies involved in the residential construction sector. She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute for Corporate Directors and has a Master's Degree in Public Policy, specializing in Innovation, Science, and Energy Policy from Carleton University.

"I am honoured to step into the role of CEO of the Alberta Insurance Council. The AIC has a long and proud history of protecting Alberta insurance consumers and regulating the industry, and I am proud to build upon that legacy," says Deiab. "It is critical for the AIC to enhance its relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders, increase regulation effectiveness, modernize its systems and processes, and implement improvements to keep pace with changes in the industry. I look forward to working with the AIC Board, industry councils, AIC staff, and our many partners to make progress in these areas, to advance regulatory practices for the industry, and to continue evolving the AIC for the future."

About the AIC: The Alberta Insurance Council (AIC) is the industry-funded regulator that has been protecting Alberta insurance consumers since 1989 by licensing and regulating insurance agents, brokers, and independent adjusters across the province.

