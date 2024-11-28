MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Agence de mobilité durable de Montréal is once again offering free overnight parking during snow removal operations by the Ville de Montréal.

A total of 2,318 parking spaces will be available in 16 parking lots across 7 boroughs. The spaces will be available to citizens from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day and are in addition to the 5,742 made available by the Ville de Montréal.

As soon as snow has been loaded, Montrealers will be able to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots. They must respect the signage and refrain from occupying reserved spaces, however. They must also leave their parking spaces by 7 a.m. the following morning to allow regular parking operations to continue.

For a list of designated parking lots, visit the agency's website or call customer service at 514 868-3737.

Citizens can also consult the Ville de Montréal snow-removal operations map (in French) to track snow-removal progress. They can also use Info-remorquage to find vehicles towed for violating no-parking rules.

About the Agence de mobilité durable de Montréal

The Agence de mobilité durable de Montréal is an innovative paramunicipal organization that contributes to sustainable mobility, by managing spaces under its responsibility, namely curbs and off-street parking lots, by monitoring public spaces in the territory of Montréal and by providing improved information to the community. It puts its sustainable mobility expertise at the service of the Ville de Montreal to improve quality of life and to support economic vitality by facilitating equitable sharing of space and accessibility to the city for all. By supporting initiatives that promote urban mobility, the agency works to improve the customer experience, street sharing and occupation of the public domain, among other things. It also leverages its operational and experimental expertise to support the Ville de Montréal and its partners in achieving their objectives, while bringing together mobility stakeholders.

www.agencemobilitedurable.ca

