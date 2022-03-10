The AED Foundation and Knapheide Recognize Brad Herbert of Finning Canada as Technician of Year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The AED Foundation and Knapheide recognized Brad Herbert of Finning Canada as the winning 2022 Technician of the Year from Canada during the Foundation's Gala, held during AED's 2022 Summit.

"We were pleased to recognize Brad Herbert and this year's outstanding class of Technicians of the Year, which is one of the ways we can showcase the critical role technicians play in our industry," said Brian P. McGuire, President of The AED Foundation. "We would like to extend our thank you to Knapheide for their sponsorship of these awards and their commitment to supporting the equipment industry."

"With over 450 members able to recommend up to three candidates for this award, taking home top honours for Technician of the Year is no simple feat. Finning Canada is proud to have one of its own recognized for being the best in their field as it pertains to expertise, safety, leadership, community involvement and mentorship of aspiring young technicians," said Darren Riley, VP Sales, Construction Industries, for Finning Canada. "Brad exemplifies the values we believe in at Finning and lives them every day."

The AED Foundation's – Knapheide Technicians of the Year Award are presented annually, at the Foundation Gala held during AED's annual Summit, to technicians from across North America to recognize the best of the best in the technician field. These awards recognize the hard-working technicians who are critical to the success of the equipment distribution industry.

Brad Herbert, is a journeyperson leadhand field Heavy Equipment Technician with over 20 years' experience. He works at Finning's Mildred Lake location in the Alberta oil sands. He takes pride in his work and honing his expertise, having taken over 100 training courses in safety and professional development. Brad takes pride in what does and has a great safety record on the job. His experience and focus on customer service and mentoring young apprentices, makes him an extraordinary addition to the Finning team.

"Technicians like those honored with the Technician of the Year title are a key part of our industry. When tradespeople experience an issue, these are the people that are able to get them back to work quickly and efficiently, all without sacrificing quality," said Bo Knapheide, Knapheide President & CEO. "At Knapheide, we work hard to make our customers successful and that is something that we have in common with technicians like Brad Herbert. It's that kind of dedication that makes us proud to sponsor the AED Foundation Technician of the Year award."

Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation (AEDF) addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AEDF Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs and AEDF Recognition of secondary diesel programs. More information is available at aedfoundation.org.

