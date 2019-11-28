The Advertising Club of Toronto Welcomes Executive Vice-President of St. Joseph Communications, Ken Hunt as Keynote Speaker for Magazine Day 2019, Dec. 6

– The Advertising Club of Toronto honours Founding Publisher of Today's Parent,

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Announced today, The Advertising Club of Toronto (AdClub) is pleased to announce Ken Hunt, Executive Vice-President, St. Joseph Communications as keynote speaker for its annual Magazine Day, Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Carlu, Toronto. Embracing valuable content and ideas, the magazine community will come together to celebrate the vitality of magazines in Canada.

The Canadian magazine industry continues to face a number of significant challenges, shifting to more digital content and declining ad revenues. Earlier this year, it was announced that St. Joseph Communications (SJC) acquired all seven of Rogers Media's consumer print and digital magazine brands. As keynote speaker, Hunt will draw on the acquisition – a magazine newsmaker story of the year – and share the company's strategic vision for the award-winning media brands Canadians have come to know and love.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Hunt as keynote speaker and look forward to his perspective and insight," said Tim Hughes, Chair of the Magazine Day organizing committee. "In this ever-changing landscape, Ken is a true leader who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way."

This year, AdClub has named Beverly Topping – Founding Publisher of Today's Parent – the 2019 Merit Award winner. Determined by a very storied and illustrious group of industry leaders and peers, the Merit Award honours an individual who has demonstrated great commitment, passion and dedication to the magazine industry throughout their career.

The AdClub's Magazine Day 2019 will also announce the People's Choice Awards for Planner/Buyer and Ad Sales Rep of the Year.

About AdClub:

The Advertising Club of Toronto is a not-for-profit organization that serves the advertising industry and all its related services, including media, creative, production, advertising and marketing. The AdClub's mandate is to raise and distribute charitable funds by organizing events that present the newest ideas and developments in the advertising industry and create social and business networking opportunities for ad industry colleagues.

