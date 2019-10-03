The Advertising Club of Toronto Celebrates its Annual Newspaper Day and Welcomes Dr. Mario Garcia as Keynote Speaker, Oct. 25

– The Advertising Club of Toronto's Newspaper Day takes place Oct. 25 in Toronto –

– Tickets can be purchased online at www.adclub.ca –

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Announced today, The Advertising Club of Toronto (AdClub) is pleased to welcome Dr. Mario Garcia, Cuban-American newspaper and magazine designer and media consultant, as keynote speaker for its annual Newspaper Day, Friday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arcadian Court in Toronto. Incorporating valuable content and ideas; Newspaper Day unites the newspaper community to celebrate the vitality of publishers in Canada.

In addition to Garcia as the distinguished speaker, Newspaper Day will include a panel of high-profile advertisers that are dedicated to print media and the success it has brought to their respective businesses. The Advertising Club of Toronto also welcomes Kevin McDonald - Canadian CEO of Kinetic - as moderator for the panel discussion.



Newspaper Day will also include the induction of a member into the AdClub's Merit Award circle. This year, Peter Kvarnstrom, President, Community Media at Glacier Media Group, has been named the 2019 Merit Award Winner from The Advertising Club of Toronto.

"The Merit Award pays tribute to the very best in our industry," said Norm Laing, Chair of the Newspaper Day organizing committee. We are pleased to present the award to Peter Kvarnstrom, who joins an elite group of industry experts demonstrating great commitment and passion to the newspaper community."

The People's Choice Awards for Planner/Buyer and Sales Rep of the Year will also be honoured at the annual event.

Newspaper Day is relevant to agency planners and buyers, sales reps, publishers and editorial teams. The event will commence with a pre-luncheon reception, followed by a seated lunch and post-event networking reception. Tickets can be purchased online at www.adclub.ca.

About AdClub:

The Advertising Club of Toronto is a not-for-profit organization that serves the advertising industry and all its related services, including media, creative, production, advertising and marketing. The AdClub's mandate is to raise and distribute charitable funds by organizing events that present the newest ideas and developments in the advertising industry and create social and business networking opportunities for ad industry colleagues.

