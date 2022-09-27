MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The huge solidarity movement in support of the hospitals that swept across Québec culminated on September 24 as the Generations Challenge came to a close. Together, the hundreds of participants who pushed their limits for their hospitals raised an impressive $1 150 000.

The proceeds raised through a wide variety of creative, original and sports initiatives will be allocated to help our hospitals meet their real and urgent needs, such as reorganizing a care unit or purchasing medical equipment.

"What's so inspiring about the Generations Challenge is that whether it's friends, colleagues or family coming together, it's possible to set a goal and respond to the tangible needs of all the participating hospital foundations. Quebecers can be very proud of what they've achieved," said Josée Lavigueur, the Challenge's spokesperson.

To highlight the event and the participants' efforts, a souvenir video was produced.

The largest edition ever

This year, no fewer than 17 foundations took part in this unique collective initiative in Québec. This record participation is a testament to the relevance of an event like this and the importance of persevering and developing this initiative. That's why all of Québec's hospital foundations are invited to join in the next edition!

The organizers of the Challenge would also like to acknowledge that this adventure would not have been possible without the precious support of its valued partners: National Bank, Couche-Tard and Quebecor.

About the Generations Challenge

The Generations Challenge is a unique solidarity movement, a vast online fundraising initiative in support of the province's hospitals. In 2022, a record 17 hospital foundations, covering 9 regions, 8 CISSSs and 4 CIUSSSs, joined the movement. For more information, visit our website and our Facebook page.

