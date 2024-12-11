The Federal Government Should Take Note

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Last Monday, the group Vapers for a Smoke-Free Canada held a press conference to express its concern over a new threat to ban flavors in vaping across the country. La Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec (CDVQ) wishes to issue a serious warning to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ya'ara Saks, urging her not to repeat the mistake Quebec has made. The abolition of flavors in Quebec has been disastrous on all fronts: public health, youth vaping, a sharp rise in illicit trade, the mass closure of vaping shops, and significant revenue losses for the government.

"I really don't understand why the federal government wants to follow Quebec's example. All stakeholders in Quebec agree that since the flavor ban, it's been a complete mess. Former smokers have gone back to smoking, and we're seeing young people vape more and more because they are 'drawn' by prohibition, and illicit trade is everywhere," commented Valerie Gallant, spokesperson for the CDVQ.

In Quebec, 30% of Youth Are Vaping, and 36% of Vapers Have Returned to Smoking!

Last spring, the CDVQ commissioned a survey from Léger to assess the situation six months after the flavor ban took effect. As feared, the findings are very concerning. According to Léger's data, 30% of young people aged 16-24 report vaping. Since the flavor ban came into effect, 36% of vapers have resumed (22%) or started smoking (14%). These figures are catastrophic. "Our worst scenarios have come true. Just six months after the flavor ban, youth vaping is at an all-time high, and smokers who had quit through vaping have returned to smoking. The Quebec Health Minister, who wanted to protect young people, has instead created an environment that encourages youth consumption. For many vapers, the lack of flavors has simply driven them back to smoking. I cannot believe the federal government is planning to extend this mistake across Canada," said Valerie Gallant.

Finally, the CDVQ urges Minister Saks not to be influenced by her colleague Mark Holland and to analyze the situation rationally. She must avoid making an emotional and irrational decision, as Mark Holland often does. The flavor ban in vaping also risks creating a public health crisis, as products found on the black market can be very dangerous. Organized crime does not regulate vaping products! This is already imminent in Quebec and could also become a reality in Canada if the federal government proceeds with the flavor ban.

You can consult the survey by visiting: https://www.droitsdesvapoteurs.ca/

