MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that the Quebec family-run business is launching the 7th edition of its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation on Thursday, September 30. This major fundraising campaign, which has become a yearly tradition, will run until November 14. Mondou's loyal customers and collaborators, as well as the Quebec population will have the opportunity to contribute to the quality of life and well-being of thousands of individuals with visual or physical impairments or with autism spectrum disorders living in Quebec.

"Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Quebecers, we were able to raise more than $2 million over the course of the first six editions of our Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation. Mondou's objective is to raise an additional $430,000 to support this cause we feel so strongly about, and to give back to the community, one of the pillars of our brand and mission. On behalf of the entire Mondou family, I wish to take the opportunity to warmly thank all our customers, employees, suppliers and our media partner Rouge FM, who allow us to make a real difference in the everyday lives of thousands of people, year after year. We call upon you, once again, to give generously during this 7th edition, which launches tomorrow," said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou's general manager.

A NEW EMERGENCY KEYCHAIN AND THREE EASY WAYS TO GIVE GENEROUSLY

This year, Mondou offers three easy and practical ways to take part in this annual initiative:

by visiting one of the 74 Mondou stores in Quebec

by visiting Mondou.com

through the GoFundMe platform that you will find on Mondou's Website

Several items whose sale will benefit the Mira Foundation will also be available for purchase at Mondou.com and in store:

The NEW Mondou emergency keychain with a "Save my pet " card ($6.99) . In the event of an accident or an emergency, the keychain indicates that a pet is home alone and invites the person who finds it to check the card in the wallet for key information, such as the name of the person to contact and details about the animal in need of care.

. In the event of an accident or an emergency, the keychain indicates that a pet is home alone and invites the person who finds it to check the card in the wallet for key information, such as the name of the person to contact and details about the animal in need of care. By popular demand, the MIRA calendar is back ($5)! Following tradition, the 2022 edition will feature the photos of the pets owned by the 14 winners of an annual photo contest held by Mondou.

is back ($5)! Following tradition, the 2022 edition will feature the photos of the pets owned by the 14 winners of an annual photo contest held by Mondou. The adorable MIRA plush Bernese Mountain Dog that children love so much is still available ($19.99) .

It should be noted that all proceeds from the sale of these products will be directly donated to the MIRA Foundation.

Once again this year, the public is invited to make a donation of $2, $3, $5 or more at the cash register in any Mondou store across Quebec during the campaign. Mondou customers can now choose to make a donation by redeeming their Cuddle points; it's a quick and easy way to contribute to the cause.

AN INITIATIVE THAT HELPS CHANGE LIVES

The donations received as part of the Mondou Mondon campaign will be directed, among other things, towards training MIRA dogs and assisting their foster families, trainers and beneficiaries. Given the fact that MIRA does not receive government subsidies, it is all the more important to support this organization, which transforms the lives of so many people. To support this organization that is so vital, Mondou also donates more than 110 tonnes of food each year to the Mira Foundation to help feed its guide dogs and service dogs.

COMMUNITY VALUES: A FUNDAMENTAL PILLAR FOR MONDOU

Founded in Quebec, Mondou saw its number of stores rise from one in 1938 to 74 in 2021 by building its success through continuous innovation. Proud to rank among the list of Canada's Best Managed Companies by the reputable firm Deloitte for the second consecutive year, Mondou continues to be guided by the community values of its founders, as reflected in the pillars of its brand: civic-mindedness (commitment to the community, devotion to animal welfare), know-how (understanding the animal and contributing to its well-being through sound advice) and people skills (being responsive to the needs of its clients and showing compassion).

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, the Quebec-based, family-run company has been organizing the Mondou Mondon for shelters campaign, which raised a total of $536,000 over the last four year.

As a firm believer in responsible adoption, Mondou has inaugurated four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Joliette store locations.

Mondou invites you to give generously during the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, in store, online or via the GoFundMe platform.

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 74 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,000 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

SOURCE Mondou

For further information: Media relations: Bérengère Thériault, BePR Communications, 514 999-6493, [email protected]