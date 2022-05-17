The 54-second watch: A symbol of time stolen from LGBTQ+ persons

For sexual and gender minorities, intolerance still too often has tragic consequences. In 2017, an increase of 86% in homicides against members of the LGBTQ+ community was recorded in the U.S. Young lesbians, gays and bisexuals are 4 times more susceptible to attempt suicide than young heterosexuals—and between January 1 st , 2008 and September 30th, 2021, 4,042 trans persons were murdered around the world.

Violence, whether physical, psychological, sexual, institutional, medical or economic reduces the life expectancy of LGBTQ+ persons. Available in video, poster, print, digital and in radio, this public awareness campaign created by Havas seeks to put a spotlight on fundamental injustice.

While many specialists judged this as an impossible task, the creation of this 54-second watch posed an impressive technical challenge that Swiss watchmaking engineer Melanie Guillaume couldn't resist. "When the team at Havas contacted me, I thought, what an intriguing idea and a great cause! But how am I ever going to be able to alter the measure of time? No one had ever willingly created a watch that doesn't tell the right time!"

With only 12 watches made, the 54-second watch highlights in a symbolic manner, the time stolen due to intolerance and violence towards LGBTQ+ persons. Why 54 seconds? 6 seconds less for every one of the colors of the pride flag.

"When minutes are only 54 seconds long, time goes faster, years are shorter and lives end far too early. As long as there is violence, we must continue to educate and raise awareness," says Laurent Breault, Director General of the Fondation Émergence.

"It was very important for us to create an object that could exist in the real world, explains Félix-Antoine Brunet, art director. We also wanted to create a digital version of the 54-second watch so that it would be easily accessible and people could demonstrate their support."

The digital version of the 54-second watch is available to be downloaded from Google Play app as of today.

"Our goal was to create a meaningful object that reminds us that every second counts, when it comes to supporting this cause. It's a watch that doesn't tell the right time, but it does tell us that the time is right to act," add copywriters Vanessa Harbec and Olivier Goulet-Lafond.

Translated into over 20 languages, it will be broadcast by organizations dedicated to the protection of LGBTQ+ persons in numerous countries around the world.

A petition to have May 17th officially recognized by the UN as the International Day against homophobia and transphobia will accompany the launch of the campaign. To add your support, simply visit: www.54-secondwatch.com

CREDITS

Client: Fondation Émergence/International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia — Laurent Breault, Francis Viau, Carl Poulin, Sébastien Houle

Agency: Havas Montréal

Executive Creative Director: Carle Coppens

Creative Director: Carle Coppens

Art Director: Félix-Antoine Brunet, Preto Murara

Copywriters: Vanessa Harbec, Olivier Goulet-Lafond

Adaptation: Marcus Hildebrandt, English Department

Client Services: Charlotte Lafrance, Natacha Nasset

Digital Project Manager: Jean-Michel Rioux

Production: Anick Rozon, Brigitte Robillard

Strategic Planning: Stéphane Mailhiot

Web Development: Human

Digital Development: Vincent Nicopolsky

Graphic Design: Benjamin Trottier

3D Animation: Félix-Antoine Brunet

Mechanism Design: Mélanie Guillaume, adjunct scientist at Haute École Arc in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

Watch assembly: Dominique Brouillet, watchmaker

Swiss Director: Sarah Adatte

Post-production and editing: Post430

Director: Nicolas Fransolet

Camera assistant: Arturo Fransolet

Gaffer: Nicola Tomasini

Offline Editor: Ludauvick Geoffroy

Online colorist and editor: Étienne Beaupré

Assistant Editor: Rosalie Bégin Nadeau

Post-Production Producer Post 430 : Isabelle Borduas

Post-Production Coordinator Post 430 : Annie-Kim Brais

Production Coordinator: Charlène Blanchette

Music/Sound Design: Tanguy Meunier, Circonflex

Public Relations: Tök Communications

A special thank you to all of our partners, locally and around the world, who collaborated on this project: Andrée Giraldeau, Anne-André Benoît, Bromar, Ève Bastien-Rouleau, Janie Lebel, Jérôme Couture, Johanne Pelland, Reliable Watch, Selco, Simon Provencher Allard, Tanina Drvar, Time Merchants

SOURCE Havas Montréal

For further information: Bailey Doyle, [email protected]